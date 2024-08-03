Secret Humankind Sale and Other News!

The Secret Humankind Sale!

From 8/1 to 8/7/24 The Secret Humankind – Book 1 of the Discoveries of Julia Xero will be on SALE! This will get you ready for Book 2’s arrival!

Kara Release!

The prequel novelette called Kara is now available in Kindle and Kindle Unlimited!

She’s part of a hidden race. Her coming-of-age transformation doesn’t go as planned. Lost and alone will she remain trapped forever?

Kara has never felt such panic. She’d always known she was part of the Secret Humankind and now that she is of age that she’d go through the Change and become an adult. But her parents didn’t warn her that it would hurt this much or have her waking up in the middle of a forest all alone.

Kara tries to make her way out of the unfamiliar woods, desperate to get back home to those she loves. That’s when she finds out her very essence has been tied to a tree, and wandering too far from it will mean her death.

Can Kara find a way to reunite with her parents, or will she remain tethered until she rots?

Kara is the heart-wrenching prequel novelette of The Discoveries of Julia Xero urban fantasy series. If you like plucky heroines, difficult choices, and origin stories, then you’ll love Gloria Oliver’s emotional journey.

The Secret Aftermath Sample Chapters are up!

Yes! You can now get a taste of Book 2 of the Discoveries of Julia Xero – The Secret Aftermath! You can read the sample chapters online or download them to read on your favorite device. See all the options here.

The Secret Aftermath’s release date is 8/13/24 for the ebook and paperback! The ebook is on Pre-Order here.

A twenty-year-old secret lies revealed. Someone wants it reburied at any cost. She’s now marked for termination with extreme prejudice.

Julia Xero is in shock. At twenty-two, the introverted orphan found her dream job cleaning up after the dead and even acquired a family worth staying and fighting for. The semi-stuck-up hidden race she works for doesn’t take the news that she’s not entirely human well, but Julia stubbornly stands her ground despite one of them “shockingly” trying to kill her outright.

Remanded into her employer’s custody, Julia is desperate to skip past these inane distractions so she can concentrate on stopping the true danger—a plot to neuter a large portion of humanity without their consent. More than willing to kick ass and take names, Julia obstinately pushes forward despite the realization that someone can’t abide her very existence.

Can Julia stay alive long enough to discover and stop her new nemesis while keeping her newfound family from becoming collateral damage?

The Secret Aftermath is the fast-paced second book in The Discoveries of Julia Xero urban fantasy thriller series. If you enjoy close calls, digging for secrets, and do-or-die heroines, then you’re in for an unearthed treat in Gloria Oliver’s mystery adventure.

