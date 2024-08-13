The Secret Aftermath is LIVE!

A twenty-year-old secret lies revealed. Someone wants it reburied at any cost. She’s now marked for termination with extreme prejudice.

Julia Xero is in shock. At twenty-two, the introverted orphan found her dream job cleaning up after the dead and even acquired a family worth staying and fighting for. The semi-stuck-up hidden race she works for doesn’t take the news that she’s not entirely human well, but Julia stubbornly stands her ground despite one of them “shockingly” trying to kill her outright.

Remanded into her employer’s custody, Julia is desperate to skip past these inane distractions so she can concentrate on stopping the true danger—a plot to neuter a large portion of humanity without their consent. More than willing to kick ass and take names, Julia obstinately pushes forward despite the realization that someone can’t abide her very existence.

Can Julia stay alive long enough to discover and stop her new nemesis while keeping her newfound family from becoming collateral damage?

The Secret Aftermath is the fast-paced second book in The Discoveries of Julia Xero urban fantasy thriller series. If you enjoy close calls, digging for secrets, and do-or-die heroines, then you’re in for an unearthed treat in Gloria Oliver’s mystery adventure.

