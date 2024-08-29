Aug 2024 Group Promos and Swaps
Aug 2024 Swaps!
The Levitation Game
Newsletter Swap 1
Aspiring magician Esme Wright has a secret: She can levitate objects as effortlessly as humming a tune—no tricks required. But when she lands her first big break on The Morning Show: Live!, defying gravity goes horribly and embarrassingly awry.
After the show, she returns to her New York hotel room a sniveling mess until a mysterious reunion with her childhood friend, Joseph Estrada, instigates a vortex of levitation, both frightening and bizarre. It turns out Joseph has powerful secrets, too. He’s terrified that Diablo possesses him, and after the tornado of toiletries in Esme’s hotel room, he can almost feel the fire consuming his toes.
Esme and Joseph disperse to their old lives, but strange and erratic signs soon draw them deeper into a sinister and supernatural puzzle.
The duo must uncover the truth before a catastrophic levitation mishap leaves them injured or, worse, dead. Esme and Joseph embark on a jungle odyssey to unearth the secrets of their past, reuniting with their archaeologist fathers and following the path of jaguars. They discover that the levitation game might be impossible to win—or survive—without answers from the stars.
Counting Crows
Newsletter Swap 2 )UBL
On a fog-bound hill, the crows are feasting on the body of a dead man. Lorne Turner has seen more than his fair share of corpses, but never one like this. The markings on the body and the position all lead towards ritual sacrifice.
Just what Lorne doesn’t need, another lost soul keeping him company at night. But he can’t ignore the questions this dead man brings in his wake.
Why here, right on the highest point on Exmoor? What do the occult markings mean? And why do the authorities seem so intent on avoiding the obvious ceremonial element?
One thing he knows for sure is that someone in the police will stop at nothing to prevent him from discovering the truth. When those in power are this corrupt, who can he turn to for help? Old friends step up, and new alliances are forged. Lorne and the vicar, Ella Morgan, begin their search for answers by plunging into the evil engulfing their lives.
Driven by the ghosts of his past, Lorne is forced to abandon his new-found peace and follow the trail into a world of occultism, corruption, and greed. Trained for war, he must now fight the darkness of a madman threatening all he holds dear.
What will break first, his mind, or the bodies of his enemies?
Aug 2024 Group Promos!
Free Sci-Fi Reads for Summer 2024 Group Promo – Hey, eager space adventurers! 🌌 Get ready for an epic summer of interstellar proportions! Blast off into the unknown with FREE science fiction books that will blow your mind! Explore new authors, dive into captivating space operas, and boldly go where no reader has gone before! 🚀 #ScienceFiction #FreeBooks
I’m From Where? Group Promo – Multi-genre books/stories with characters who don’t know their past! Grab them before they’re gone!
Take the Darker Path Group Promo – Take a trip into darkness if you dare!
