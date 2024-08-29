Aug 2024 Group Promos and Swaps

It is getting harder and harder to do blog posts after the newsletter goes out. No idea why. But it’s almost as if the powers that be don’t want it. Each spot I put in a blog post is different. So copying and pasting from one to the other is never right, so lots of tweaking, changing, and re-linking ensues. The older I get, the less tolerance I have for some of these always unexpected changes. To make matters worse, it isn’t ever clear how much all the effort put in actually pans out or makes a difference.

so to keep my sanity and not totally have you guys do without, I’m going to start doing condensed versions of things on the blog posts.

Want the full undiluted package? Join the newsletter! Then you will get all the goodies. Plus, you get to pick a gift or five when you join!