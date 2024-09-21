Sept 2024 Group Promos and Swaps

Newsletter Swap 2 (UBL)

The peaceful atmosphere of Los Robles is shattered when a murder takes place at the neighborhood cheese shop, causing chaos among the tight-knit community.

Local innkeeper and vineyard owner, Avery Parker, is shocked to discover that she is implicated in the mysterious death in her small hometown.

As Avery begins to investigate, she encounters a myriad of suspects, each with a convincing motive. She uncovers secrets and betrayals from past and present love interests, a disgruntled ex-employee, and a suspicious resident.

Her captivating journey leads her to hidden agendas in the search to solve the crime. The gossipy residents have their guesses, but who can she really trust?

With twists and turns at every corner, Murder at the Cheese Shopis a thrilling mystery that will keep sleuthing readers on the edge of their seats.

Wine pairings and irresistible recipes included!

