Sept 2024 Group Promos and Swaps

Sep 2024 Group Promos and Swaps
Blog posts are now condensed into just the promo stuff or big news.
If you want the full undiluted package, join the newsletter! Then you will get all the goodies. Plus, you get to pick a gift or five when you join!
Sep 2024 Swaps!
Skin White as Snow
Newsletter Swap 1 (Freebie)
Snow White is a vampire and she thinks Cinderella’s life is just delicious.
What if Snow White stole Cinderella’s life?
What if the Evil Queen wasn’t so evil?
What if the men are just pawns in a labyrinth game to steal Kingdoms?
What if…
…magic is just a puzzle?
Murder at the Cheese Shop
Newsletter Swap 2 (UBL)
The peaceful atmosphere of Los Robles is shattered when a murder takes place at the neighborhood cheese shop, causing chaos among the tight-knit community.
Local innkeeper and vineyard owner, Avery Parker, is shocked to discover that she is implicated in the mysterious death in her small hometown.
As Avery begins to investigate, she encounters a myriad of suspects, each with a convincing motive. She uncovers secrets and betrayals from past and present love interests, a disgruntled ex-employee, and a suspicious resident.
Her captivating journey leads her to hidden agendas in the search to solve the crime. The gossipy residents have their guesses, but who can she really trust?
With twists and turns at every corner, Murder at the Cheese Shopis a thrilling mystery that will keep sleuthing readers on the edge of their seats.
Wine pairings and irresistible recipes included!
Don’t miss out on this thrilling mystery – grab your copy today!
The Devil's Own
Newsletter Swap 3 (UBL)
Delaney Murphy has always known she’s the Devil’s daughter.
And although the title itself is a burden, she never expects to inherit all her father’s infernal abilities. When her newfound magic begins to poison the people closest to her, Laney must make a choice. To protect the world from the worst she can do, she leaves everyone she loves behind and builds a new life for herself, alone, in a place where she can control the urge to give in to the magic living within her. But when she recognizes a familiar pattern in a string of murders, Laney leaves her peaceful, isolated life behind and goes on the hunt, unleashing a threat she never dreamed possible. Confronting this menacing specter could mean giving in to temptation and becoming the one thing she fears most.
Will she use her magic to do the right thing, even if it means hurting the ones she loves?
Apache Tomahawk
Newsletter Swap 4 (Freebie)
In the pre-dawn silence of the New Mexico desert, Zini, a young Apache girl, awakens to gunshots and discovers her home under attack.
Her grandfather, a tribal elder, had previously warned her about a vision involving mystical artifacts—the tomahawk and Seeing Stone—passed down through their lineage from visitors once described as “men from the stars.”
As the assailant nears the house, Zini recalls her grandfather’s teachings and the importance of these relics. Armed with the tomahawk, which possesses extraordinary abilities when wielded by the chosen, she bursts from her room to find her grandfather confronting the intruder.
Despite her efforts, her grandfather is killed, and Zini uses the tomahawk to avenge him. Overcome with grief yet fueled by purpose, she flees the scene with the artifacts, determined to protect them as her grandfather instructed.
As she drives into the uncertain future, she recalls the lore passed down by her ancestors and realizes that more enemies will come.
With the Seeing Stone growing warm in her pocket, she sets her sights on a new life in Vermont, determined to honor her grandfather’s legacy and stay true to her warrior lineage, knowing the “bad men” will inevitably return.
Sep 2024 Group Promos!
Curious Cozies in Kindle Unlimited Group Promo – Mystery, magic, and more!
Till next time! Wish me luck!
Gloria