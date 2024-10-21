Oct 2024 Group Promos and Swaps
Oct 2024 Swaps!
Dark Waters Inn Mysteries
Newsletter Swap 1 (UBL)
In 1900 a massive hurricane wiped out Galveston, killing thousands and leveling the island.
One building survived, the Dark Waters Inn. The proprietress made a deal with the angel who watches over Texas . . .
Over the years the island rebuilt. But Dark Waters remains untouched, haunted by a ghost whose successive granddaughters continue running the inn. Macey Davenport shows up late for her grandmother’s funeral and suddenly finds herself the new owner of a very special place.
Cord Dupree is a lonely highway patrol officer in West Texas. One night, he pulls over a werewolf . . .
Suddenly Cord finds himself promoted, handed a silver badge tied to the ghost of an old Texas Ranger. His job now is to serve as the living half of a paranormal law enforcement team stretching back to the 1800s.
When Cord and his partner become guests at the Dark Waters Inn, old ghosts are reunited and romantic sparks fly in the land of the living. But a secret organization keeps tabs on the paranormal in Texas. When guests start showing up dead in Galveston, it will take Cord, Macey, their ghosts and Bogey the dog to figure out whodunit and do something about it.
Peppermint Pudding Peril
Newsletter Swap 2 (UBL)
Francis Desmarais, a spirited baker with a passion for tradition, finds her world turned upside down when a Christmas parade ends in tragedy. The mysterious murder of Eleanor Wells, a cherished local and friend to Francis, unveils a labyrinth of long-buried secrets, simmering feuds, and a hidden heirloom with the power to change everything.
Francis must whisk together her love for baking and her knack for sleuthing as she delves into the past, unearthing stories of forbidden love, familial strife, and ancestral ties that bind and break. With the townspeople eyeing her every move and the future of her beloved bakery hanging in the balance, Francis finds an unlikely ally in Isaac Fulton, a local teacher with secrets of his own. Together, they navigate cryptic clues, cryptic conversations, and the shadows of yesteryear, determined to solve the mystery and save Francis’ culinary haven.
Can Francis sift through the layers of the past, find the murderer, and protect her legacy? Or will the shadows of Harmony Bay swallow her dreams whole? Baking has never been this perilous, and Francis is about to discover that in this town, every recipe has its secrets, and every family has its skeletons. Welcome to Harmony Bay, where the pies are sweet, the mystery is rich, and the danger is just heating up.
Echoes of the Dead
Newsletter Swap 3 (UBL)
In the silence between breaths, the dead whisper secrets, speaking not just to the living but amongst themselves. Most mortals, ensnared in the cacophony of life, remain oblivious to these spectral conversations. Dare to listen, and the veil might lift, revealing the wisdom within into their wails.
Join these seven authors as they each tell their deadly tale.
Travis VanHoose, Anya Bayne, Aja Lace, Pepper Anne, Janet Lee Smith, Daphne Moore, and Maya Black
Zoe Calloway and The Temporal Tides
Newsletter Swap 4 (UBL)
Zoe Calloway is about to unravel the secrets of time travel and her father’s mysterious disappearance.
In the year 2075, New York City becomes the battleground for humanity’s future as a team of scientists, led by the brilliant geneticist Dr. Zoe Calloway, embarks on a covert mission to investigate an unauthorized time jump. Little do they know, they face a far greater challenge than anticipated. Following the revolutionary research of Zoe’s late father into time travel and genetic engineering, the team discovers a path that could alter the destiny of the human race and secure its survival. However, lurking in the shadows is Chrono Kinetics, a ruthless organization determined to ensure their catastrophic failure.
As the TGRI team delves deeper into the mystery, they uncover the existence of “Project Perseus,” a clandestine operation with far-reaching consequences. They encounter genetically engineered children with extraordinary abilities, including the power to manipulate time itself. The team must race against time to prevent a catastrophic future, all while unraveling the secrets of Zoe’s father and the true nature of their enemy.
Will Zoe and her team be able to stop them before it’s too late? Will they uncover the secrets of time travel and prevent a dystopian future from becoming a reality?
Find out in this thrilling sci-fi adventure that blends time travel, genetic engineering, and a battle against a powerful enemy. The Time Navigator Series will keep you turning the pages as the team fights to protect the timeline and ensure a better future for humanity.
Till next time! Have a spooktacular halloween!
Gloria