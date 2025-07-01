Triple Release Day!

Yes, loads of releases today for the Discoveries of Julia Xero urban fantasy thriller series!

The Secret Countdown – Book 3

The Doomsday Clock is counting down. She has no idea how to stop it. Can our heroine drag humanity’s enemy into the light before time runs out?

Julia Xero is growing increasingly frantic. After barely escaping the jaws of death, the young loner has finally found a place where she belongs. But if she doesn’t find and stop mankind’s unknown nemesis, the future lives of millions of children will be ripped away.

Frustrated by the lack of progress, she feels the pressure rise exponentially when an unknown woman from Julia’s recently discovered secret past chisels her way back into her life. Raging at the added stumbling block of dealing with the nurse’s emotional damage, the stubborn young woman begins juggling in earnest as she careens ever closer to the razor’s edge.

Can she find her elusive enemy and stop their nefarious plot before it’s too late?

The Secret Countdown is the heart-stopping finale of The Discoveries of Julia Xero urban fantasy thriller series. If you like do-or-die heroines, dark worlds, and clock-racing doom, then you’ll love Gloria Oliver’s multi-faceted adventure.

Penny – Prequel Short

A jealous rival. A nasty trap. Can she turn things around before her hard-earned career crashes and burns?

Penny Baxter takes pride in being a consummate professional. Her commitment and hard work pay off as her modeling career reaches new and greater heights. Then she’s horrified to discover that what had seemed like a stupid prank played on her could very well bring all her efforts to a devastating, soul-rending end.

Without proof of the setup, she has no choice but to endure the false picture painted of her. Worse, she must now play along and give a humiliating public apology, or she can kiss her agency modeling contract goodbye.

Can Penny rein in her feelings of betrayal and righteous anger long enough to clear her name, or will she explode and flush her years of work in collateral damage?

Penny is a prequel short related to the Discoveries of Julia Xero urban fantasy thriller series. If you like characters that overcome the odds and see what makes supporting characters tick, then you’ll love Gloria Oliver’s peek behind the curtain story.

The Secret Aftermath Audiobook Book 2

A twenty-year-old secret lies revealed. Someone wants it reburied at any cost. She’s now marked for termination with extreme prejudice.

Julia Xero is in shock. At twenty-two, the introverted orphan found her dream job cleaning up after the dead and even acquired a family worth staying and fighting for. The semi-stuck-up hidden race she works for doesn’t take the news that she’s not entirely human well, but Julia stubbornly stands her ground despite one of them “shockingly” trying to kill her outright.

Remanded into her employer’s custody, Julia is desperate to skip past these inane distractions so she can concentrate on stopping the true danger—a plot to neuter a large portion of humanity without their consent. More than willing to kick ass and take names, Julia obstinately pushes forward despite the realization that someone can’t abide her very existence.

Can Julia stay alive long enough to discover and stop her new nemesis while keeping her newfound family from becoming collateral damage?

The Secret Aftermath is the fast-paced second book in The Discoveries of Julia Xero urban fantasy thriller series. If you enjoy close calls, digging for secrets, and do-or-die heroines, then you’re in for an unearthed treat in Gloria Oliver’s mystery adventure.

Enjoy!

Gloria