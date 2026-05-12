LAST STOP is LIVE!

LAST STOP - Book 1 of the Dead's Unfinished Business

The heist was a deadly trap and sealed her fate. She finds an unexpected sanctuary harboring supernatural dangers. Can she find a way to stay alive?

Daniela Martinez is terminally screwed. She was the top pickpocket of her group until a jealous rival used her partner to trick them into an unsanctioned job and then ratted them out, knowing there would be lethal consequences. Dani has no choice but to flee and strive to defy the odds so she doesn't end up in the gutter as an unidentified victim of murder.

Seeking refuge in an old Japanese restaurant, her relief is short-lived as she comes face-to-face with her partner's newly made ghost. If Dani won't agree to work there and help departed souls with their unfinished business, she will meet her predestined pain-filled end.

Can Dani learn to aid lost souls rather than become one of the dead?

Last Stop is the shocking first book of the Dead's Unfinished Business supernatural suspense series. If you like feisty underdogs, pulse-pounding fantastical scenarios, and juggling between reality and the supernatural, then you'll love Gloria Oliver's enthralling adventure.

Grab your copy of Last Stop and help souls find their way home today!

Kindle/KindleUnlimited and Paperback

Read the sample chapters!

Enjoy!

Gloria