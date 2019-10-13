Virtual Tourist – Seasons After Fall 10/13/19

Morning, all!

Fall seems to have officially arrived here in Texas. Weather flip-flopped, and we went from 100 down to the 70’s with one morning being a super chilly 54. But will it stay? 😛

Mini Movie Review

The Addams Family – Super adorable and nostalgic film. Even better, they actually show when Morticia and Gomez got married and how Lurch became part of the family. Also, how they found their home. This helps build the neat two-mirror-sided plot of the film when, after 13 years of cutting themselves off from the world, the world pushes back in. The movie was a lot of fun. Rating: 3.5 out of 4 (Hubby’s Rating: Worth Full Price to See Again!) (No additional bits in the credits though.)

Virtual Tourist

This is a super cute 2D game. Short duration (though I’ve not finished it yet), but super cute and something of a mystery.

I forgot to take any pictures of the energy seed into. DOH. This is where the energy seed (the player) gets integrated into a nearby fox. A young, mysterious voice is asking us to help it with a project.

The integrated fox and seed. If you home in, you can see the fox’s eyes now glow. The area on the photo is where the energy seed came out. The four stones and the floor area seem to be all that remains of the ruins of the place.

We’re heading off to the first guardian. I am to retrieve a piece from each one.

A beautiful sea to look at on the way.

There ate items to interact with to let you progress in certain areas. For this, you bark. This limb was coiled until you do so. Now I can make the jump! (Some things you run across look like something to use, but you can’t yet. There’s a reason for that. :P)

Stone totems made by the first guardian. As you come near, their eyes light up.

The first guardian. Seems he sleeps a lot of the time. 😛

When you get the shard and try to go back, you find you can’t get past a particular area. Something was said to you as a hint, and I was able to work it out. If you bark twice near the shard (it is an energy ball and floats – see the floating blue ball on the left?), the whole weather of the area changes to something else. So we went from spring to winter! So you change the weather to affect things. A rather ingenious idea for a puzzle game. (The weird thing on the right previously looked like an empty, dead flower pod. Now it will gather and throw out a giant snowball, allowing me to reach the tree limb on the left!)

When I get close to our starting point, the way back towards the just visited guardian is closed.

Once we return to the temple ruins, the young voice has the seed assimilate the energy shard. Then we merge once more with the fox.

