Virtual Tourist – Destroy All Humans 8/30/20

Destroy All Humans

This game grabbed my attention hard. It’s an amalgamation of all the B movies from my youth with snarky splashes of humor. This time, we are the aliens!

They have a ton of gadgets and powers, and you get to upgrade your small ship! The first mission was full of videos, which got bothersome, but once they are out of the way, the craziness goes on full tilt. 😛

The fundamental premise is that the genetic material from which your race creates clones are degrading. You need new genetic material, and since they made humans from your race, they are an excellent source for what you need!

This is you! This is the image on the loading screen but is a great closeup of who you get to be. His predecessor got his ship damaged and became the Roswell incident. 😛

You can immediately see the snark before you even start! Heh heh. One giant step ON mankind. Hahahahahaha!

My predecessor after getting too close to a missile test. Proof of why we need new genetic material. 😛

My boss, Pox. He stays safely tucked away in the mother ship. He nags you with orders and general commentary when you are on the ground doing missions.

This gives a good view of the mother ship and my craft. Upgrades as you gain experience. 🙂

All main missions get a postcard like this one. Lol. You have a lot of skills to use based on the power you draw from the humans nearby. The main one is the ability to appear like a human while the actual human goes into limbo. (And yes, we will capture cows to send to the mother ship!)

This is the winner of the local county fair beauty contest. I lured her away to be taken to the mother ship. The humans around here are dumb as a box of rocks. But they also have itchy trigger fingers. Lol.

Full view of my ship. It has cloaking capabilities, so the natives can’t see it while I am away.

I am taking the prize aboard my ship. Mission complete! Bwahahahaha! Further tasks get weirder.

Once you have done the primary missions on a town/area, it opens it up for side visitations. There are hidden robots to find, and some timed items you can struggle through. The more you play, the more of them open up. Some challenges are anything but easy! Taking over the world is hard work. 😛

