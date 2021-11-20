Mind Sieve 11/19/21 🦃Thanksgiving Edition

News/Musings

I sent the Daiyu Wu Mysteries prequel short story “Jacques” and a Daiyu Wu Mysteries Halloween short story currently titled “Romeo” to get edited by Serenity Editing Services. I’d been giving “Jacques” away previously to people who posted a review of Black jade and I will continue to do so. This version will just be super sparkly! 🌟🌟🌟

I’d meant to do so sooner, but the chaos of life let my plans slip on by.

I will be using both short stories as experiments for Kindle Unlimited to try to get traction for my other words from that end. However, I will have versions of “Jacques” in the other formats for reviewers to get their free copy if so desired.

Work continues on Book 2, though it’s going way slower than I had hoped. I’ve also been putting myself through the Death of a Thousand Cuts as I torture my writer’s group with chapters from The Secret Humankind. It too is not yet finished. Must write more!

Hubby’s kidney stone is still hanging in there, though it has been behaving better on the torture front. Things to be thankful for!