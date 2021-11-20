Mind Sieve 11/19/21 🦃Thanksgiving Edition

Mind Sieve 11/19/21
Table of Contents
|News/Musings
|StoryOrigin Swaps 1
|Mini Movie Reviews
|Movie Previews
|StoryOrigin Swaps 2
|Books for Reviews
|Just for Fun!
|Strong Women – Strange Worlds
Greetings!
I’m baaaaackkkk! Bwahahahaha!
So I don’t forget, I want to wish you and yours a Happy Thanksgiving! It’s good to remember there are things we should be grateful for. 😁
News/Musings
I sent the Daiyu Wu Mysteries prequel short story “Jacques” and a Daiyu Wu Mysteries Halloween short story currently titled “Romeo” to get edited by Serenity Editing Services. I’d been giving “Jacques” away previously to people who posted a review of Black jade and I will continue to do so. This version will just be super sparkly! 🌟🌟🌟
I’d meant to do so sooner, but the chaos of life let my plans slip on by.
I will be using both short stories as experiments for Kindle Unlimited to try to get traction for my other words from that end. However, I will have versions of “Jacques” in the other formats for reviewers to get their free copy if so desired.
Work continues on Book 2, though it’s going way slower than I had hoped. I’ve also been putting myself through the Death of a Thousand Cuts as I torture my writer’s group with chapters from The Secret Humankind. It too is not yet finished. Must write more!
Hubby’s kidney stone is still hanging in there, though it has been behaving better on the torture front. Things to be thankful for!
Extra stuff I’ve shoved in here:
1) Two info swaps from StoryOrigin. One of the three is a reader magnet – so no cost to you.
2) One opportunity for you to get books 📚 if you leave reviews of them in exchange.
3) Link to the Strong Women – Strange Worlds Year End Party!
More deets on all of these in their sections. 😊
Story Origin Swap 1
Princess Melia’s Plight Issues 1-5 by Julia C Gilbert
The fate of the Seven Kingdoms rests upon the Shadow Princess …
Melia is content being a princess of an obscure kingdom.
But then, a madman raises an army of men and dragons, conquering much of the world.
Melia would die to save her family and her people, but what if the true cost is even higher?
***
This book contains Issues 1-5, so you get to witness Melia’s complete adventure all at once.
Mini Movie Reviews 🎥
★ – Why did I go see this? Why?!
★★ – Showed promise but on execution, crashed
★★★ – Enjoyable, just don’t look under the hood too closely
★★★★ – A great film, totally worth seeing!
★★★★★ – 🤯 Too fabulous for words!
Due to hubby’s kidney stone and the Evil Back Muscle – movies were not seen! 😭 Except for…
DUNE
HBOMax featured this one on release day or we would have seen no movies at all. This one is definitely a must-watch on the big screen!
First – this is PART 1! So keep that in mind. I read the books eons ago, and have watched the 1984 version through several incarnations. (When the original came out, you got a pamphlet at the theater to help viewers with a lot of the stuff not spoken. Later, they added a soundtrack by the princess to add context.) A lot of the pivotal scenes are eerily similar between the two. The brutality of the Harkonnen is muted and mostly implied. They also downplayed the importance of Spice, mostly by not showing how the different guilds used it, or how it changed them.
Not having read the book in so long, I can’t say if this rendition is more faithful or not. It was definitely enjoyable and the ornithopters were very cool. The sandworms rock! The look and feel kept reminding me of the 1984 version. And I do think a few bits in the old one were better regarding mood and setting. But Paul looked the correct age in this new version. Overall, it is definitely worth watching. No previews for Part 2. Bah!
Rating: ★★★★ out of 5 (Hubby’s Rating: Worth Full Price of Admission to See Again!)
Movie Previews 🎥
Spider-man: No Way Home Official Trailer – oh boy, they are bringing bad guys from other universes. Doc Oc is back! I hope this works… 😓
DOG Trailer – This looks adorable!
Don’t Look UP trailer – this one looks mighty weird. Lol.
Story Origin Swap 2
Paradise Dawn: C’Mon Inn Mystery Prequel by D.N. McNicol
From Woodstock to communes, to Vietnam, and then on to Hawaii. Find out how it all began…
Go back to the beginning and follow the Thompson twin sisters as they graduate high school and wend their way across the United States before settling on the beautiful island of Kauai.
As owners of the C’Mon Inn Bed & Breakfast, their ohana encompasses those looking for missing loved ones, taking care of lost dogs, dealing with killers on the loose, and a lot more.
Books for Reviews Exchange!
Books with Dragons! Reads for reviews. 🐲
Just for Fun!
OwlKitty in Jurassic Park – awesome video editing on this! They replaced the T-Rex with a cat and more! LOL.
This one is hubby’s fault – The Art of Noise with Max Headroom – Paranoimia – talk about a blast from the past! Love their work! (I hear this one in my head every time I can’t sleep. LOL)
The Art of Noise – Dragnet – the movie was so-so but the soundtrack was AWESOME!
Strong Women – Strange Worlds
Strong Women – Strange Worlds is having a Year-End Party! Save the Date – December 12th! All the deets can be found here. There will be fun on Twitter and Facebook leading up to the big day!
Remember to eat responsibly during Thanksgiving. NOT! 😁
Gloria
