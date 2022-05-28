Cover Concept Winner and Trisha Grace Freebie!

Cozy Mystery Freebie! (Reg $2.99)

Having your motion sensor alarm triggered at two in the morning is never a good thing—especially if you have a target on your back.

Emily Bennett is tired of traveling around the world and chasing story after story as an investigative journalist. She is tired of living—as her parents have always said—recklessly.

Now that she is a successful murder-mystery writer, she thinks it is time to try and lead a normal life.

Time to settle down and live life quietly.

And she is doing just that—in the picturesque beach town of Anchorville, Oregon.

But two weeks after moving into her beautiful new home, a man triggers her motion sensor alarm at two in the morning.

Minutes later, she is in the living room—a gun in hand—facing down the intruder.

An intruder who is supposed to be dead.

Emily wants answers. Unfortunately, Alexander Lewis doesn’t have any. He has lost his memory and is more confused about the situation than she is.

Emily doesn’t know what to do. She is supposed to be done with being reckless. She can’t possibly let Alexander stay, especially not when she suspects his aunt may be a murderer … right?