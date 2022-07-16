Virtual Tourist 07/15/22

News/Musings

​

If you’ve not signed up yet, make sure to throw your name in the ring for a chance at the three-hardcover prize pack to celebrate the release of The JOY of Murder! The main prize is US only, but the freebie ebooks in cozy/mystery/thriller are for everyone! So don’t miss out. https://www.gloriaoliver.com/giveaway

Both the hardcover and paperback versions of The JOY of Murder are LIVE! The ebook versions are still open for pre-order. If you’re new to the newsletter, you can read sample chapters here.

Don’t forget to send me a copy of your order to get Romeo’s Revenge – A Daiyu Wu Mystery short story as a BONUS! It will be available now through the first week of the ebooks going live. So hurry before it’s too late!

More book reviews keep pouring in for The JOY of Murder—you’ll find a sampling of them at the website. They’ve been great so far!

On a totally different track, I’m taking an ad course this week. It has homework and even extra credit! Not the best month to do it, but what the hey! Lol