Virtual Tourist 08/12/22
Greetings!
Things fell from the sky and they were wet! ☔Could it be? Was that the ancient occurrence named rain?! 😁 (It also means that for a day or two, we won’t be over a 100 degrees! Yay!)
Is it still scorching where you are? Hopefully, you got some sky water, too. (Unless you live in Kentucky, Missouri, Korea, or the other places having flooding!) Stay safe!
News/Musings
I gave the winner of the JOY of Murder Release Celebration Giveaway until Friday night to claim their prize. It’s been close to two weeks, four emails, and no response. So a new winner got drawn! Check your inboxes!
Good luck!
All the reader magnets have now been fully edited and loaded with bling! You can download your choice by signing up for the newsletter — take one or two! Heck, take them all! Bwahahahaha. 😇
Appeasement – YA Japanese fantasy
Elixir of Life – Urban Fantasy
Jacques – Historical fiction
Sylvanna – Dark Fantasy
Windows – Science Fiction
Feel free to let me know what you think about the spiffier interiors!
Progress on the current WIP has been slow as there have been way too many things getting in the way. Hopefully, I can get back to it and make some progress next week. 55K words down and 25K to go!
A Rare Connection
Stray
I saw a preview for this indie game and instantly fell in love! It was too adorable not to get it. For cat lovers everywhere! 🐈
Stray centers around a cute stray cat that gets separated from his pack and ends up in an underground city. Humanity is gone, but there are entities that have survived. One of them needs help, and his only hope is the lost stray cat.
You can see all the currently uploaded pics here.
Our super cute hero/heroine! Isn’t he adorable?!
One of our hero’s siblings. You can have him interact with them and even meow. So CUTE!
Our stray is gallivanting along with his siblings, but fate is about to take a turn.
The cats look to have a routine and passages they normally travel. It’s obvious this area has not been used for some time.
After falling when a pipe gives way and seeing some odd one-eyed things, the cat finds his way into a dead city.
One of several indications all is not well here. (Ack, forgot to check for the dark pics to lighten them before uploading. DOH!)
A victim of time or something more sinister?
One of the several clever ways the stray is being guided to help someone in need.
Now to go torture myself some more with marketing/ads to dos! DOH!
Gloria
