Virtual Tourist 08/12/22

I gave the winner of the JOY of Murder Release Celebration Giveaway until Friday night to claim their prize. It’s been close to two weeks, four emails, and no response. So a new winner got drawn! Check your inboxes!

Good luck!

All the reader magnets have now been fully edited and loaded with bling! You can download your choice by signing up for the newsletter — take one or two! Heck, take them all! Bwahahahaha. 😇

Appeasement – YA Japanese fantasy

Elixir of Life – Urban Fantasy

Jacques – Historical fiction

Sylvanna – Dark Fantasy

Windows – Science Fiction

Feel free to let me know what you think about the spiffier interiors!

Progress on the current WIP has been slow as there have been way too many things getting in the way. Hopefully, I can get back to it and make some progress next week. 55K words down and 25K to go!