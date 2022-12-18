Mind Sieve 12/16/22

News/Musings

I’ve dutifully been going to the chiropractor every week and this past weekend I went places! Woot! Not trying to go crazy or anything, but it was awesome to get out for a while. Yay!

Had a minor setback as some dried split pea soup mix the kids had gotten from Matt’s side of the family affected both John and me. No idea what in that set it off. The kids had no issues with it, just us. Weirdness!

I switched up my schedule and do what I used to do when I was working full time—1 hour plus of writing before looking at email, the phone, or anything. Read an ebook by an author who cranks out 5K words an hour by doing sprints. ( 🤯 Mind-blowing, right?)

I doubt I will ever reach that level, but it definitely has helped me hit 1K words a day! Look out Secret Humankind, you’re going to get finished soon! Bwahahahahahahaha!

Being able to put out two to three books a year would be fabulous!

I also finally updated the Black Jade and The JOY of Murder Audiobook samples with the new covers. You can see them below.

Black Jade was narrated by Tom Briggs, and the JOY of Murder by Brandon S. Borko.

Do you listen to audiobooks? I don’t, no time, but hubby likes to on occasion. If you do, check out the samples below. 😋