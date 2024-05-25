I’m Baaaaack!

News/Musings

It’s funky being home. Though it’s weirder when it occasionally feels like I never left. 😝

Hubby and I went on a 25-day cruise! (More details farther down.) Though we’ve been married a long time, it was rare when we took a vacation together. I usually used my vacation days to go to conventions or to write. He took his to play games on the computer. (He’s a homebody type guy.) 😁

Anyway, about ten-plus years ago, we decided to go somewhere together. He’d heard a lot about ship cruises, so he looked into it (even bought a cruising for dummies book), and we took a short one down to the Caribbean on Disney.

He totally fell in love with the concept of a moving hotel. All he had to worry about was getting up on time to go on excursions, and everything else was taken care of by someone else.

The last cruise we went on was over seven years ago when we went to the Mediterranean. I’d been dying to go back to see Herculaneum now that we’d seen Pompeii (and most of the artifacts had been moved to the Naples Museum).

With all my back issues and not knowing what other health excitement might be in our future, we decided we should go while we still could. I would also use it as a test run to see how my back did and whether or not I could get back into the convention circuit.

An item on hubby’s bucket list was to cross the Atlantic. And he found a different cruise line that would give us both what we wanted.

This was the longest vacation we’ve ever taken! Sadly, homeboy doesn’t want to ever be gone that long ever again. ROFL! 🤣

​

Writing news

Yes, I actually have some! Bwahahahaha!

Right before we left, The Secret Humankind Audiobook went live!

You can find it at Amazon, Audible US, Audible UK, and Apple.

I still have some review copy codes for the US and UK, which you can request here. The narrator, Blues Bunny, did a great job!

I’ve also finished the first draft of Book 2—The Secret Aftermath! For the last couple of weeks, I’ve been going through the manuscript again, and my editor has me slotted for early June to work on it. So 🤞, book 2 could hit the shelves in August 2024!