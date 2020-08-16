Virtual Tourist – The Council 8/16/20

Good morning!

This past week had some bad news – the company I work for has been sold. Closing is expected in three to four months. No one had a clue. The worst part is that in a roundabout way, we were told it’s our own fault. We worked too hard and made the company too attractive, so this other company had to buy us. Go figure…. 😛

I finally got the Landing Pages for the Grand Experiment active. The first is with a specific domain for Alien Redemption here. I created this one with the free MailChimp landing page creator. Some good things about it and some bad, but it’s free, so one can’t really complain. The second is using a WordPress plugin to recreate the page in my primary site. It fought me tooth and nail but finally got it done last night. I never did figure out how to add the MailChimp integration, so had to get creative. (Might only be available on Pro, but the plugin site did not make it clear (or I am blind and I just could not find it! :P) That one you can see here.

I’m doing a week of $5 a day with Facebook to see if it will drive traffic to the first one and see if any traction occurs. I will need to get with the publisher to make sure if it converted any sales or not. Then I will try a different venue for the second one. The budget is super low, so I can’t get carried away. But, hopefully, something will work! It would be sad to sell out and cave to some of these more aggressive techniques and still get nowhere. 😛

The Council

The posh corridor on the second floor where all the guest rooms are located.

The room assigned to my mother. Our host likes to theme each guest room with specific art to send a message. Most are not all that nice. 😛

Open balcony area outside my room. Several of the rooms share the balcony area, though some are cut off by obstacles you can’t get around. Still, a lovely view, is it not?

The imposing front door – hell made tangible.

This is the view from the dining area. Unlike most dining rooms, this one is open at the end. No rails to impede the view – assuming you dare get that close to the edge. Eek!

All that awaits below should you step too far. 😛

On the edge of this area, like several other spots, you can allow the game to show you a moving vista of the area or object. This is during that tour and you can now see what the dining area and the house look like from the outside.

The rounded tower you can see in the picture before this one is where the library you see here is located. In the game, you can only go around one passage, but seeing the whole thing is just amazing. Books! So many books!

Downview of the library. The place is huge! Not the awesome work on the iron rod walkway. Who wouldn’t want this library! Drool.

The art gallery hallway linked to the library. Note the giant gyroscope – did our host steal that from Alexandria? (See the Virtual Tourist post from 8/2/20. :P) A lot of stuff in this room, in the entire house, appears to be the original works or some darn excellent forgeries.

Thanks for your time! Until next time!

Like this: Like Loading...