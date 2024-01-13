Mind Sieve 01/12/24

News/Musings

​I hope 2024 has been treating you well so far. While nothing ‘bad’ has happened here, we have had a bucket full of chaos so far. Hopefully, this is not a sign of things to come for the rest of the year. LOL. 😝

In the spur of the moment, I decided to do a “free” sale with Cross-eyed Dragon Troubles. Hopefully, you saw the social media posting; Peeps subscribed to the newsletter got a special heads-up, so if you want one next time – subscribe! 😈 If you live outside the US, I believe you can make an account at the ‘.com’ address anyway. I did this myself for Amazon in Japan a few years ago to get ahold of some Hojo Tsukasa manga that was not then available in the US. 😁

Writing news

I’ve heard from my editor! 😍 Woot! She sent me the edits for The Prince and Dai last Thursday. (Her December 2023 and January 2024 have been unbelievably insane!) So send good vibes or prayers her way!

This also means peeps signed up for the newsletter get to see it for FREE! You still have time to subscribe, as I’ll link to the previous newsletter showing part 1 and you can get it for free as well.

Continuing my ‘pile way too much on my tray’ trend—I posted for auditions to turn The Secret Humankind into an Audiobook! I got some great auditions, and the producer accepted my offer, so that’s in the works.

ACX had issues with their automated email system, so the first producer I sent an offer to didn’t see it before it was auto-rejected. (The thing has a timer on it.) I felt so bad when she wrote me and told me the emails had failed that I decided to have her work on Alien Redemption, even though I’d only planned for one audiobook. (Luckily, both producers were agreeable to royalty share, or I would not have gone any further with it.) Here’s hoping for some fabulous reads to share with ya’ll!