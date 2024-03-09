Mind Sieve 03/08/24

News/Musings

Okay, weird weather, unhappy dogs, and I’ve been trying to get a sore throat. Nooo! If I stay on top of it, I can cut that off at the pass. Bwahahahaha!

I didn’t participate at Fencon this year, but several of my author buds did. Two of them got the convention crud from other attendees. I know people paid to go, but it might be time to stay home if you’re coughing out a lung. Melanie said it knocked her out for four days after she caught it there. Poor thing!

Writing news

Music of Death Blues is LIVE! The ebook, paperback, and hardback all went on sale 3/1/24. For those of you with a subscription, you’ll also find it in Kindle Unlimited.

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ “Excellent in so many ways: characters, plot, atmosphere, historical detail.” – Book Bub Review

Reactions have been great so far!

I just found out that one of my publishers is participating in Smashwords eBook Week from 3/4 to 3/9/24. All my Zumaya titles will be 25% off! You can see the list of my books on special here.

Also, Amazon and Audible have started a new program for audiobooks with virtual voices – so just for fun, I experimented with doing Jacques for it since I got a beta invite. You can check out the sample at either Amazon or Audible.