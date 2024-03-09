Mind Sieve 03/08/24
Table of Contents
|News/Musings
|StoryOrigin Swap 1
|Mini Movie/Show Reviews
|StoryOrigin Swap 2
|Movie/TV Show Previews
|Just for Fun!
|Fascinating Places Group Promo
|Monstrous March Group Promo
|BookSiren’s Cozy Mystery ARCs
|Strong Women Strange Worlds
Happy Day, y’all!
I’ve got all sorts of stuff to share today
News/Musings
Okay, weird weather, unhappy dogs, and I’ve been trying to get a sore throat. Nooo! If I stay on top of it, I can cut that off at the pass. Bwahahahaha!
I didn’t participate at Fencon this year, but several of my author buds did. Two of them got the convention crud from other attendees. I know people paid to go, but it might be time to stay home if you’re coughing out a lung. Melanie said it knocked her out for four days after she caught it there. Poor thing!
Writing news
Music of Death Blues is LIVE! The ebook, paperback, and hardback all went on sale 3/1/24. For those of you with a subscription, you’ll also find it in Kindle Unlimited.
⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ “Excellent in so many ways: characters, plot, atmosphere, historical detail.” – Book Bub Review
Reactions have been great so far!
I just found out that one of my publishers is participating in Smashwords eBook Week from 3/4 to 3/9/24. All my Zumaya titles will be 25% off! You can see the list of my books on special here.
Also, Amazon and Audible have started a new program for audiobooks with virtual voices – so just for fun, I experimented with doing Jacques for it since I got a beta invite. You can check out the sample at either Amazon or Audible.
StoryOrigin Swap 1 (Freebie)
Love and Hate
Lost Girl has nothing on this Demon
Tessa Damon is a modern demon with no plans to ever settle down. She loves her life. She has great friends, an amazing career and dating rules that keep her safe and her sexual appetite sated. Until she meets Devon that is. He’s sweet, funny and sexy. Just her type except he’s her friend brother which makes him off limits. Or does it?
Mini Movie/TV Reviews 🎥
★ – Why did I go see this? Why?!
★★ – Showed promise but on execution, crashed
★★★ – Enjoyable, just don’t look under the hood too closely
★★★★ – A great film, totally worth seeing!
★★★★★ – 🤯 Too fabulous for words!
Madam Web
There were some really great things about this film, but also some not-so-great things. One of the biggest mistakes was the fact the film was set in 2003. A lot of technology has changed since then, mainly mandatory GPS’s on Taxi cabs. But it was very easy to forget we were in 2003 and not in 2023. And keeping the Taxi’s license plate without dirtying it up or removing was stupid. Other bits like that really drew away from the enjoyment. (She’s lived in New York and been a paramedic for years—she should known things. Lol.)
One thing I really did like was how the protagonist’s power grew over time as she struggled to understand it and make it her own.
For those expecting a lot of action from the three girls once they grow up, you only get glimpses of that future. I wasn’t expecting any, but seemingly other people were. 😛
Rating: ★★★.5 out of 5 Hubby’s Rating: Better on Cable
Dune Part 2
Cool effects, great acting, and nice combat scenes, yet when it was over, we were oddly dissatisfied. What took three years in the book got squished into one, so a lot of things got changed to better fit the compressed timeline.
One thing hubby had been unhappy about in part 1 was how they gave one line about how important spice was, and that was it—no explanations, no follow through. He’d hoped they’d make up for it in part 2, but they didn’t. Without sharing all the different ways spice affects the empire and most of the major guilds, a super important level of complexity in the situation is completely lost. (Worse was adding the scene showing a Bene Jesserit giving Fey the fear test! He would NOT have survived it, he has no training. Instead, it’s ‘oh, he likes pain’)
Chani’s role was also modified. And making the Fremen religion split by north and south was not well thought out.) It’s like they drained the magic/wonder from the story. Oh well.
Rating: ★★★★ out of 5 Hubby’s Rating: Worth Full Price to Admission!
StoryOrigin Swap 2 (Freebie)
Knights of the Crescent, Knights of the Cross
Something lurks beneath Jerusalem
A horror story alternate history of the Knights Templar
What evil hides amongst us?
A small band of Crusader knights finds themselves alone on the streets of Jerusalem during the bloody siege of 1099. They discover a mosque, tucked away at the corner of a deserted market. What they find inside changes history forever.
This reader magnet introduces readers to the world of The Other, a Lovecraftian cosmic horror series.
Movie/TV Previews 🎥
Inside Out 2 Movie Trailer – looks like utter teenage chaos!
Fallout Movie Trailer – based on the PC game. Looks fun. Lots of actors I like in this one! Hubby’s played the game, so he’s pumped.
Wild Robot Movie Trailer – looks super cute!
Just for Fun!
If Harry Potter Was Southern – too funny! ROFL
AC/DC Thunderstruck but with Tesla coils – Too darn cool! LOL.
The Avengers (All series openings) – no, not those Avengers, but the Patrick McNee ones! I only remember seeing the ones with Diana Rigg. She’s awesome!
