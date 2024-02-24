Virtual Tourist 02/23/24

News/Musings

Wow, I’d been thinking of stuff to share in the newsletter and now that I am finally here, my mind just went BLANK. Nooo!

I’m pretty sure the last half-hour fighting with Outlook didn’t help. Boo! I’d imported mail from my old Outlook to the one in the new computer back in Oct and it’s not worked right since. I dislike the web utility used by my website provider, so I switched to using Microsoft Mail. Well, they’ve decided to discontinue it and force everyone into using Outlook. So when it moved me today, SLAM, same old problem, even though I sent a ticket months ago. (They answered in a chat in Outlook which I of course could not see since I was back to using Mail the last time they shunted me over without a choice.

My life is so glamorous! 🤣

Let’s see if they will email a solution or try to send it through Outlook’s chat again (which I won’t see.) 🤣

If you’ve been following me for a while, you might know that I am a HUGE Carole Nelson Douglas fan. One of my favorite series by her is the Irene Adler series. While Sherlock and Watson make the occasional appearance, they are NOT the main characters. Instead, the books are about Adler’s adventures, as seen from the point of view of Miss Huxliegh, who becomes Irene’s companion. They are awesome!

I saw in her fan group, that the series has been added to Kindle Unlimited. So if you subscribe to KU, make sure to check them out.

The Chinese New Year has arrived and it is the Year of the Dragon! Booyah! Why my excitement? Because that’s my sign under the Chinese zodiac. 🐉 Woohoo!

Writing News

I’m either trying to do too much or am just getting old. I’ve been reviewing the audio book files as the producers upload them to ACX each weekend or sooner. This past weekend, ACX never even entered my mind! 2AM Sunday night, I woke up and realized I’d 100% totally forgotten about them. DOH!

I’ll be playing catchup this weekend. Whee!

For those interested in such things – the five-day free promotion for Black Jade earned 1,600 downloads! Woot! (I did pay a couple of sites/services to spread the free book deal to their lists, so while free to readers, it wasn’t free for me to do, but if enough people actually read book 1, it might entice them to get books 2 and 3 and make up for it, at least that’s the marketing theory. I’ll have to wait and see if anything comes from it or not.

Nut one neat thing to come out of it, was this

Now if I could just get it to do that under the Paid section. 😝

That being said, we’re now mere DAYS away from the release of Music of Death Blues! Woot!

I wanted to give a Special Shout-out to Linda K and Anne K (not related) for their invaluable typo and weirdness-hunting skills while reading their review copies.

THANK YOU for helping to make the book as error-free as possible. 🥰🥰🥰🥰 You guys rock!

Reviews for Music of Death Blues are starting to trickle in!

See what they saying about it on BookBub and Goodreads,