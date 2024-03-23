Virtual Tourist 03/22/24
Greetings!
I swear I tend to overbook my time. But then still feel like I am not getting enough done. LOL.
However, in April, I’ll be giving you and me a break! Bwahahaha!
More details about the hiatus on May 17th! (Assuming you still remember who I am by then. 😝)
News/Musings
March is proving to be a handful. Boo! But I did skip catching a cold, so yay! 😁
I had an early birthday lunch with my Mom and others yesterday. This lands on my grandmother’s birthday, so she was there in spirit. The big joke for the day – we met at Gloria’s, an El Salvadoran/Tex-Mex restaurant, and I got Gloria’s Super Special. So Gloria ate at Gloria’s and had Gloria’s special. Three Glorias. Now say the sentence three times fast. LOL. 🤣 I think everyone had a good time. 🤞
Writing News
I’ve hit almost 65,000 words for The Secret Aftermath – Book 2 of the Discoveries of Julia Xero. I have 15,000 to go for my minimum word count threshold, so you get a full novel. (I’ve noticed a weird trend where books are getting shorter and shorter. I’m not going that route. I’d feel cheated as a reader so I won’t do it as a writer if I can at all help it.)
Feeding chapters to the writer’s group as I go, trying to get it as shiny as possible before hitting up my editor. I would love to get it to you by July, so wish me luck! (My hope is to jump straight to book 3 after that.) Eek!
Music of Death Blues has been well received so far, which is awesome! Thank you guys for your awesome support!
The Crimson Inkwell
StoryOrigin Swap 1 (Freebie)
Magic Exists Where We Cannot See.
Book 1 of the Luella Winthrop Trilogy
If someone gave you a pen that turned fiction into fact, how long would it take you to make a proper mess of things?
I’m Luella Winthrop. I live in Dawnhurst-on-Severn, a small English city that’s teeming with excitement over the print industry. After all, if education has been made available for even the working class, why not enjoy it?
Still, even if a woman can read, write, or reign as sovereign, my editor assures me that we don’t sell stories very well. Personally, I think he’s just protective. After all, he is also my fiancé. Why assign me exciting stories when he can tuck me into safe, non-controversial articles about table napkins?
But, I didn’t become a writer to write about table napkins. I dreamed of covering dashing detectives, murders on the cobbles, and unexplained phenomena.
So, when a strange carnival worker offered me a pen that could turn fiction to fact, I took him up on it. Before I knew it, I was suspended in between reality and magic.
Now I have no idea who to marry, what it takes to impress the critics, or how to put my world back together. But, I’d better hurry, because I think I woke up something dark and dangerous.
Jedi Survivor
Yep, still doing this one. I FINALLY figured out how to get the UI to disappear for the photos. But whether you’ll see those this time around is not yet determined. I try to upload 30 pics at a time, then try to pick the best ones to show, so you could get lucky? 😁
You can see all the currently uploaded pics here.
Such funky rock formations. The level of detail is awesome!
Signs of Imperial and other presences on Koboh close to the miner town.
Skoova, one of the many people you can recruit to the town during your travels. He’s a hoot! You will find him and his boat in the most unusual of places as he hunts for fish to add to the tank behind him, which is in the bar. Every time you find him, he will catch a fish at that location and continue with the whopper of a tale of his adventures. 1 more fish to go!
This is a far view of one of the ancient temples scattered throughout the planet Jedah. Cal gets several unexpected surprises here. (You can find a gardener for the roof of the bar on this planet.)
Entrance to one of the many temples on Jedah.
View from the lab at the broken moon orbiting Koboh. The ship is the Mantis. Yu could change the colors in the first game, but we’re stuck with these this time around. The ship has seen better days. 😛
Still at the lab on the broken moon. The maintenance droid is still functional and is hundreds of years old. Bad things happened here.
Remains of ancient life on Koboh. There are a couple of giant species still alive there. (And some evil bugs that love to jump on you out of nowhere.)
Grace in the Wings
StoryOrigin Swap 2 (UBL)
A ghost from her past. Her sister murdered. Is a Broadway star facing her final curtain call?
New York City, 1920. Grace Michelle has everything she wants: a home, a family, and a future career as a costume designer for the famed Ziegfeld Follies. Pretty good for a girl who once lived on the streets of New York City. But when her sister, the star of the show, is murdered, Grace’s sheltered life is shattered.
To catch the culprit, the junior designer is forced to give up her dreams and replace her dead sister as the Follies’ star. It’s not long before she realizes she’s a pawn in a series of publicity stunts that put her life at risk—and into the path of a dangerous man from her troubled past—a man she thought she’d left for dead.
If Grace doesn’t find the killer fast, it’s certain she’ll be taking her final bow.
Grace in the Wings is the gripping first book in the Grace Michelle Mystery series. If you like historical mysteries dripping with 1920s swagger, unfettered ambition, and plenty of murderous twists, you’ll love Kari Bovee’s riveting tale.
Buy Grace in the Wings to lose yourself in the glamorous, and sometimes dangerous, world of Broadway’s golden age!
Fascinating Places Group Promo – Immerse yourself in real-world places!
Monstrous March Group Promo – monsters of all kinds at your fingertips
🌟 Shout out to Reviewers Corner! 🌟
Thanks this month go to:
Black Jade – Kerry
Jacques – Carol
The JOY of Murder – Est
Music of Death Blues –
kerriem3, janelit43, Kuzlin, oldshortfatbroudonwh, geraldinelopez11, Teresa,, Kuzlin, TRL, Ana Luisa Santiago, Patty, Teresa Collins, Kerrie McLean, Eventplanr, WhiteQueen45, Shane Wreight, DVH, Geraldine Lopez, Est, Kat Taylor, Mrs LIR Linda, Patricia Wong, Teresa Collins, Sue Loncaric, Sandy, Tania, Jane Litherland, LizzyLa, Bekki’s Books, and Kerrie
The Prince and Dai – LizzyLa and P.D.R. Lindsay
The Secret Humankind – Dana Ferbrache-Darr and AVG9
A great big THANK YOU to all the reviewers!
(Do you want your name in here, too? All you need is to post a one or two-sentence review at Bookbub, Goodreads, Amazon, or send me a link if it’s posted elsewhere and I will add you here next round!)
They are calling for cold fronts and rain. Stay indoors! Stay warm!
Until next time!
Gloria