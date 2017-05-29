Mind Sieve 5/29/17

Let’s remember and give thanks to all those serving in the armed forces who’ve died to keep us safe and our way of life intact.

Fan Fun

Fun music video Hubby shared with me! Fergie – A Little Party Never Killed Nobody (All We Got)

It’s Gonna Be Okay – The Piano Guys w/Sir Cliff Richard. Very upbeat song. They do look like they’re having fun! lol.

Marvel’s The Defenders Trailer – misfit team of awesome! Sweet!

Marvel’s Cloak and Dagger Official Trailer – yes! Loved that comic!

Social Media/Author Platform

3 Simple Mistakes to Avoid if You Want to Make Your Book a Best Seller by Matthew Turner – some popups but not bad. Another post that infers I need a clone. With a full-time job and writing, there’s no time for all this stuff. 🙁

Writing

Be Specific! How to Get to the Point in Everything You Write by Grammarly – some basic but super important items. 🙂

Forget About Being a Good Writer (And Do This Instead) by Jeff Goins. Some helpful insights. 🙂