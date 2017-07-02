Virtual Tourist – Final Fantasy XIV 7/2/17

Greetings!
Posting has been sporadic again. Between conventions and back muscle issues, it’s been tough going. 😛
Final Fantasy XIV
Canyon area just brushed with a bit of dawn.
Sun is now full up and heating up the zone! Ruins and a cave entrance await.
Remnants of a failed expedition by youngsters who should have known better. 😛
Leader hot head. 😛
The ones the hot heads tried to steal from. They are also up to no good.
Flattery will get you – everywhere! Heh heh.
A closer look at the ruins.
Valentine decorations in New Gridania.
Adorable. No?
So cute!
Hope you guys have a great day!