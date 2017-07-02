Virtual Tourist – Final Fantasy XIV 7/2/17

Greetings!

Posting has been sporadic again. Between conventions and back muscle issues, it’s been tough going. 😛

Final Fantasy XIV

Canyon area just brushed with a bit of dawn.





Sun is now full up and heating up the zone! Ruins and a cave entrance await.





Remnants of a failed expedition by youngsters who should have known better. 😛

Leader hot head. 😛

The ones the hot heads tried to steal from. They are also up to no good.

Flattery will get you – everywhere! Heh heh.

A closer look at the ruins.

Valentine decorations in New Gridania.

Adorable. No?

So cute!

Hope you guys have a great day!