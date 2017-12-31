Virtual Tourist – Wolfenstein The New Order 12/31/17

With all the holidays the last two weeks and trying not to catch a cold, my sense of what day it is is a little on the fritz! Lol. Almost forgot today is Sunday and Virtual Tourist Day! DOH!

Mini Movie Reviews

Star Wars The Last Jedi – 3 out of 5 – mostly a smash of Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi with unimaginative changes. For such a huge franchise, you’d think they’d try to do good scripts. Still better than Episode III (Movie 6) 😛

JUMANJI: Welcome to the Jungle – 4 out of 5 – I REALLY enjoyed this one! It had a lot more depth than you’d expect, lots of surprises, and the acting was fab! Jack Black outdid himself on this one. They all did. (We went home and immediately watched the original again. Found several nice tie backs!)

Downsizing – 3.25 out of 5 – Hubby was wanting to see this one badly, and ended up very disappointed. The first half or so was fascinating! Then the pace came to grinding halt and took a left turn. I think they tried to do too much with the film and inadvertently lost their way. A pity.

Wolfenstein The New Order

After escaping the mental hospital, we hide at my girl’s grandparents. I brought along a souvenir. Time to get answers.

The little touches are always the best. Here is a poster that needs no translation. 🙂

A giant facility and checkpoint. We need to get through this to go to Berlin.

Should have lightened this one. Dang. Anyway, you can see my girl’s grandma and grandpa. Old but mean business. They are helping to sneak the two of us to Berlin.

Within the facility/checkpoint structure.

Another one I should have lightened. Boo! I’m sneaking my way further into the facility.

Some cool truck plans in the garage area. Some very subtle foreshadowing as you will soon see. 😛

View of a smaller secondary gate. We’re almost through.

Surprise! This is what the weird truck specs were for. Transporting mechanized warrior units. Eek!

A full view of the beastie. Nasty sucker. They pop two of those for you to get rid off. Ugh!

Hope you and yours have a great New Years Eve!