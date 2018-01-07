Virtual Tourist – Deus Ex Mankind Divided 1/7/18

Morning!

Mini Movie Review

Darkest Hour – 4 out of 5 (Hubby’s Rating: Worth Full Price to See Again) – great performances, cool cinematography. See the England side of what was going on while soldiers were getting stranded at Dunkirk and the horrid pressure on Churchill. A fascinating slice of history.

Deus Ex Mankind Divided

Beautiful view from the window!

Someone has been keeping tabs on us!

Hidden clues to a murder?

This machine will send me into a virtual world. Trying to figure out if my boss is part of the conspiracy.

The virtual room where we’ve glimpsed clandestine meetings by those trying to undermine society.

Virtual data vault!

This is the actual data in a virtual form.

Another data node. This place is so cool looking! A pain in the keister to get at some of these data nodes though!

I am spying on my bosses a virtual meeting. Hee hee!

Red light district in Prague. Clues from the virtual data vault and eavesdropping have led me here.

Wish me luck! Currently going through Year End at work. So far it’s proving rather ugly. Don’t like it! Waaahhh!

Have a great week!