Virtual Tourist – Deus Ex Mankind Divided 1/7/18

Morning!

Mini Movie Review

Darkest Hour

Darkest Hour – 4 out of 5 (Hubby’s Rating: Worth Full Price to See Again) – great performances, cool cinematography. See the England side of what was going on while soldiers were getting stranded at Dunkirk and the horrid pressure on Churchill. A fascinating slice of history.

 

Deus Ex Mankind Divided

Deus Ex Mankind Divided Beautiful view from the window!

Deus Ex Mankind Divided Someone has been keeping tabs on us!

Deus Ex Mankind Divided Hidden clues to a murder?

Deus Ex Mankind Divided

This machine will send me into a virtual world. Trying to figure out if my boss is part of the conspiracy.

Deus Ex Mankind Divided

The virtual room where we’ve glimpsed clandestine meetings by those trying to undermine society.

Deus Ex Mankind Divided Virtual data vault!

Deus Ex Mankind Divided

This is the actual data in a virtual form.

Deus Ex Mankind Divided Another data node. This place is so cool looking! A pain in the keister to get at some of these data nodes though!

Deus Ex Mankind Divided

I am spying on my bosses a virtual meeting. Hee hee!

Deus Ex Mankind Divided

Red light district in Prague. Clues from the virtual data vault and eavesdropping have led me here.

 

Wish me luck! Currently going through Year End at work. So far it’s proving rather ugly. Don’t like it! Waaahhh!

Have a great week!

 