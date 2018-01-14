Virtual Tourist – Wolfenstein The New Order 1/14/18

Morning!

No Mini Movie Review this week. Work’s been killing me for Year End Close, so I was a total vegetable yesterday. Did 16 hours just on Friday. Ugh! The first couple of months of the new year are heinous work wise. 😛 (My messed up brain kept singing “It’s the most wonderful time, of the year!” all week!) 😛

Wolfenstein The New Order

We’re taking the train to Berlin. Those two at the table will become central figures in BJ’s future.

Close up of one of the top of the line cyborg sentries.

I love all the lovely details!

Our first look at Berlin.

More of the Berlin skyline. The Nazi Secret Police Headquarters

The Nazi’s have made it to the moon! This is also, believe it or not, a piece of foreshadowing. Later on, we’ll be going there too! Bwahahahahaha!

This is a rather impressive building, no?

After much work and heartache, I’ve finally found what remains of the US resistance fighters in a super fortified prison. I’m about to cut those chains!

You have to give it to the Nazi’s – they know how to go big! (This is also an overhead view which will lead us down to where the resistance has their main HQ. Right in the middle of the enemy!

Resistance Headquarters. What little there is of it. But tapped in good.

