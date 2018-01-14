Virtual Tourist – Wolfenstein The New Order 1/14/18

Morning!

No Mini Movie Review this week. Work’s been killing me for Year End Close, so I was a total vegetable yesterday. Did 16 hours just on Friday. Ugh! The first couple of months of the new year are heinous work wise. 😛 (My messed up brain kept singing “It’s the most wonderful time, of the year!” all week!) 😛

Wolfenstein The New Order

We’re taking the train to Berlin. Those two at the table will become central figures in BJ’s future.

Wolfenstein The New Order

Close up of one of the top of the line cyborg sentries.

I love all the lovely details!

Wolfenstein The New Order

Our first look at Berlin.

Wolfenstein The New Order

More of the Berlin skyline. The Nazi Secret Police Headquarters

Wolfenstein The New Order

The Nazi’s have made it to the moon! This is also, believe it or not, a piece of foreshadowing. Later on, we’ll be going there too! Bwahahahahaha!

Wolfenstein The New Order - building

This is a rather impressive building, no?

Wolfenstein The New Order

After much work and heartache, I’ve finally found what remains of the US resistance fighters in a super fortified prison. I’m about to cut those chains!

Wolfenstein The New Order - statues

You have to give it to the Nazi’s – they know how to go big! (This is also an overhead view which will lead us down to where the resistance has their main HQ. Right in the middle of the enemy!

Wolfenstein The New Order - Resistance HQ

Resistance Headquarters. What little there is of it. But tapped in good.

 

Hope you have a great week!