Virtual Tourist – Deus Ex Mankind Divided 5/13/18

 

Greetings and Happy Mother’s Day!

Happy Mother's Day Card

No movies this week as there’s been nothing out hubby and I have wanted to see. A very off situation, but it happens occasionally. However, the next two weeks we KNOW what we want to see – Deadpool 2 and Solo! 🙂

Deus Ex Mankind Divided

Yep – haven’t done this one in a while. I keep thinking I will skip pics then I see why I took it in the first place and they are hard to pass on. Decisions, decisions. 🙂

Deus Ex Mankind Divided - computer/power tower

I tried to fix the contrast and you really need to see the bigger pic versions to see it. This is a tower of computers and power supplies. The thing is super rigged and has a ton of wires! This is the inside courtyard of a religious compound for a new offshoot I’m investigating.

Deus Ex Mankind Divided - head plug ins for computer

The back of her head is like super disturbing. She’s added computer jacks in multiple places on her head. Eek! The better to prepare to upload to the ALL.

Deus Ex Mankind Divided - Cult leader

This is her from the front. She’s the cult leader. Unfortunately, she’s also been duped into this.

Deus Ex Mankind Divided - Augmented human computer tower

The goal of the cult is to go beyond the already augmented human form to a purely computer one. All these people are plugged into the mainframe waiting to ascend.

Deus Ex Mankind Divided - the augmented are about to ascend

Kids, women, men, all plugged together into a network about to leave their bodies behind and ascend. All that awaits them is death unless this is stopped.

Deus Ex Mankind Divided - readouts for plugged in cult members

You can see the readouts and some of the data on the plugged-in cult members.

Deus Ex Mankind Divided - park outside the bankAnother pic better seen enlarged. Park outside the data bank. Love the shooting beams of light. 🙂

Deus Ex Mankind Divided - giant bulb of love!

This room is inside one of the clubs in the red light district. Love the little heart inside the bulb. 🙂

Deus Ex Mankind Divided - pilot display

Cool display in the cockpit of the infiltration craft. Chikane is about to drop me off at the remote Garm facility where we think some of the bad guys are hiding.

Deus Ex Mankind Divided - Garm exterior death pit

Well, things did not go as planned and I got caught. I’ve been dumped here to die. Must find a way out!

Have a fabulous day!