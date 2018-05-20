Virtual Tourist – My Time at Portia 5/20/18

Greetings!

Mini-Movie Reviews

Batman Ninja – the first half of this was great! The second half was awful. Batman and several villains and heroes get sent back in time to Japan. Ignoring the fact everyone seems to know fluent Japanese; they did some lovely work giving them a Japanese flare. However, later, when all five castles turn into giant robots and monkey for up into a giant monkey, they just went off the deep end… Which was too bad, this could have been great. 🙁 Rating: 2.5 out of 5)

Deadpool 2 – a totally fun ride. They sucker you in with something serious then whack you with unexpected commentary. A ton of in-jokes on all things Wolverine, other films, etc. All our old friends are back, and we meet several new ones. Not sure it surpassed the original but was a lot of fun all the same. Rating: 4 out of 5 (Hubby’s Rating: Worth Full Price of Admission)

My Time at Portia

The view outside the church, which sits on a tall spire of a hill. Molly is one of the kids from the town.

The view down from the church. You can barely see one of the hot air balloons.

Each month is a new season. So this is month four and winter. You can see a bit of the church straight ahead and up.

A winter wonderland! A better view of the hot air balloons, too!

You can’t get to those ruins, but this is a more detailed side view.

You can see my level 2 house sitting down there! 🙂 (Currently set sideways so it would fit the yard! lol)

The fields owned by Emily’s grandmother lay empty in winter. Also a view towards the entrance to town.

View from the upper porch of my house. All the snow and the waterfalls in the distance make it quite beautiful.

Part of an old space station as it falls from orbit! Eek!

This is Ack and AI robot. He’s been partially damaged. Had been in standby mode on the station that just crashed for 300 years. Luckily the town realized he was harmless and didn’t destroy him. He’s an excellent cook! 🙂

