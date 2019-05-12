Virtual Tourist – Subnautica 5/12/19

Mini Movie Review

Pokemon Detective Pikachu – This movie was so cute! It was awesome seeing all the pokemon with actual fur, feathers, etc. The story is more complex than expected. There are lots of red herrings to keep the audience guessing. All the weird stuff, like Pikachu being understood by Tim, all have explanations. This was a fun little film. I just wish they’d given Jigglypuff more camera time! Lol. Rating: 3.75 out of 5 (Hubby’s Rating: Worth Full Price to See Again!)

Subnautica

This freaked me out. You could hear moaning through the water, but seeing it was such a surprise!

There are six or more of them, all different ages. You can tell by looking at the top carapace. This specimen is an older one. He has all sorts of plant life, coral and even some minerals on his shell.

A picture of the beast’s underbelly. They are truly fascinating.

Sunset on the alien world. There is a lot of beauty here.

Glowing life form. Quite beautiful. The fauna and flora changes depending on what zone you find yourself in.

Drooping Stinger – gorgeous but don’t get too close. They pack a bit of a punch. So be careful. (I also got carried away and let my oxygen get too low. Time to panic! lol.)

The still burning Aurora and the reddish moon.

There is more than just water everywhere! Here’s some dry land. Rescue is imminent. A passing spaceship picked up Aurora’s distress signal.

We are not alone! A building of alien origin. Might there be alien lifeforms here as well?

I did want to wish all the Mom’s out there a fabulous and well deserved “Happy Mother’s Day!”