Mini Movie Reviews – 6/9/19

Life has been super crazy. I doubt it is going to slow down any time soon. Wheee!

Mini Movie Reviews

Godzilla: King of All Monster – Hubby and I had been looking forward to this one. We were not disappointed. If anything, I was thrilled! Now that Toho (the company who makes the Godzilla movies in Japan) is on board, we got a few extra excellent bits. First off, the full-fledged traditional Godzilla call (I believe we had it before, but it’s even better now because…) as well as both of the most popular Godzilla themes. They also bring Mothra’s music in as well. Pictures of the original twins and loads of other nostalgic bits (like the oxygen bomb – which was the weapon used on the original black and white Godzilla film.)

We get several familiar monsters back and a few new ones. The makeover on Rhodan was awesome! King Ghidorah also rocks! He’s got some nifty new powers, too! Godzilla still has a move or two up his sleeve as well. Make sure to sit ALL the way through the credits. There is more to come! Booyah! All the monster action you could want. Super acting by everyone involved, too! Rating: 3.75 out of 4 (Hubby’s Rating: Worth Full Price to See Again!)

The Secret Life of Pets 2: All our favorite pets are back, and we also meet several new ones. They took an unusual direction on this one, starting you off with a quick catch up to set up the new situations, then going off in three different seemingly unrelated storylines that will eventually come back to merge for the final piece of the tale.

Gidget still kicks buns, so all is right with the world! Lol. I do love her. There are so many cute moments in this film. Baby Ian coming into Max’s life and how he ensnares the dog’s heart was so adorable! Loved how everything going great is the reason unexpected problems pop up for Max. Loads of fun stuff to be had here. I liked this one better than the original. 🙂 Rating: 3.5 out of 4 (Hubby’s Rating: Worth Full Price of Admissions.)

