Virtual Tourist – Assassin’s Creed – Black Flag 3/22/20

Alien Redemption Trade Paperback

Alien Redemption is now available in trade paperback! You can find it both at Amazon and Barnes and Noble. B&N even has it on special at 10% off. Amazon will deliver it and B&N is offering curb side pickup for all online purchases.

Assassin’s Creed – Black Flag.

Assassin's Creed - Black Flag

Havana on a foggy night.

Assassin's Creed - Black Flag - HavanaAnother part of Havana in daylight. Of all the places Edward has visited so far, this one is the most advanced. 

Assassin's Creed - Black Flag - NassauIn comparison, Nassau has a long way to go. This is the main pirate port.

Assassin's Creed - Black Flag - Pirate CaptainsThree pirate captains! Edward is in the middle, and Black Beard is on the right.

Assassin's Creed - Black Flag - Dry TortugaThey do such awesome things with the water in this game! It’s like being in the Caribbean for real. Edwards just took over on the forts dotting the area. 

Assassin's Creed - Black Flag - Captain KiddCaptain Kidd talking over a plan he’s concocted. He’s an enigma and makes Edward consider things he wouldn’t normally think about. (He has secrets!)

Assassin's Creed - Black Flag - ruinsRuins in one of the many islands in the area. 

Assassin's Creed - Black Flag - waterfallsGorgeous waterfalls. They even have a hint of a rainbow! 

Assassin's Creed - Black Flag - the real worldThe real world – view from the office.

Assassin's Creed - Black Flag - artworkGorgeous artwork on the way to the boss’s office.

Assassin's Creed - Black Flag - Boss's OfficeBoss’s office. There’s good money in DNA extracted pasts used for entertainment.

Stay safe and clear of the virus. Support your local small businesses so they can financially survive past this challenge. We’ve never experienced something like this. It will bring out many feelings, but let’s not take them out on people who had nothing to do with it. We can make it through as long as we stay calm and together!

