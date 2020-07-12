Virtual Tourist – The Council 7/12/20

Greetings!

Last time I had shared with you my Pinterest Board for “Black Jade“. I realized later I should have also included the Dallas in 1930s Board. DOH! Research pics on distinct places and things from the 1930s.

History can be very fascinating! Especially as not all the books out there read like the dry, boring dribble of high school history books! 😛

The Council

Steam had a sale over the 4th of July weekend, so we bought two games. My original purchase had included A Plague Tale: Innocence which I’d had on my wish list for a while. Sadly, I had to return it as it gave me terrible motion sickness. I checked to see if there was a way to fix it, but alas, there was not. So I returned it. (The premise was original, and the skill set you have to develop is unique (slingshot), but though it was 3rd person, the moving/bouncing perspective just made me ill.)

So after looking at some others and getting rather down as the ones I got excited about had comments about motion sickness there too, I got lucky and ran across The Council from Big Bad Wolf Studios. The first “episode” was on Steam for free, so I could make sure it would work for me before committing. Yay!

It has an interesting premise, and your choices can change the direction or information during play. It’s set in the late 18th century. Louis is searching for his mother (after the intro play) who’s disappeared after having spent several weeks on a remote island owned by Lord Mortimer. Sarah, Louis’ mother, is the head of the Golden Order in Europe.

You have to choose for Louis to be a diplomat, an occultist, or a detective, which will start the character with different skill sets. They also incorporate action points which you use when trying to use your skills. There are potions you can find to help with action points and with discovering character immunities and vulnerabilities as you go through dialogue choices. It’s been fascinating, so far!

Yep, the characters are not pretty! Though still better looking than the ones in Skyrim! 😛

The story begins, and in many ways revolves, around France.

Louis first look at Lord Mortimer’s island. He sent Louis a letter inviting him to come as his mother has disappeared.

It is a long way from the docks to the house! Sheesh!

The front of Lord Mortimer’s Mansion. Quite impressive!

Giant statue coming out of the wall over the fireplace on the main floor. Everything in the mansion is rather impressive. Psychology at play on those who come to visit. (This definitely becomes clear as you explore some of the bedrooms. Lol.)

Two of the paintings in the main hall. You may not be able to tell from this picture, but the work on the paintings for the game is impressive. They did specific textures to show they are oil paintings. Oil paintings have a certain look because of the paints, how they dry, and the canvas they are painted on. It is much more noticeable in the better lit areas. Kudos!

The tile work in the main hall. Implying his guests are but mice in a maze, perhaps?

Lord Holm – he plays host for Lord Mortimer in his absence. Quite disturbing in his powder and wig. 😛

The invited guests are movers and shakers in the world. Here’s Louis standing next to President George Washington. Duchess Emily Hillsboro is in the background. Napoleon Bonaparte is also one of the many guests, a force being groomed for the future.

Overall, they’ve done a great job with all the intrigue. Some hard puzzles here and there, timed responses, murder, the occult, politics, and a bizarre mystery. Booyah!

Have a great week!

