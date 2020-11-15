Website updates and more!

Updates!

After my post “Change is a-coming!” I’ve been a super busy bee.

1) Website:

The entire website has gone through a major overhaul, though most of the content hasn’t changed. I am currently at about 99% done. All the pages are visible now, but I still need to tweak pages like News and Wall of Weird Coincidences into a more compressed format. The Published page is a lot less cluttered, which is nice.

2) Amazon OneLink:

One of the changes I’ve implemented will hopefully make it easier for you guys to get any books you are interested in if you’re international. The Amazon Affiliate Program now has something called OneLink. What it does is it looks at the person’s country of origin when they click the book link and if you live in one of the participating countries, it will take you to your country’s Amazon and product page there. That sounded way cool to me, so I made accounts in the available countries, then linked them with my main Amazon account. If a country is not part of the program, the link will default to the US site. (And you thought this writing gig was easy. Hah!) 😛

3) EMS:

EMS or Email Marketing Software are places like Mailchimp and MailerLite where you create mailing lists for peeps to subscribe to. Some of them have a ton of extra services for $$. My budget is tight, so looking at the free services, I decided to migrate from Mailchimp to MailerLite. This is a seamless transition for you guys, so nothing to worry about. (This update is from MailerLite.)

The reason I switched is that I am trying to grow my list, MailerLite did automation for new subscribers for free, while Mailchimp did not. The number of free subscribers to the list (before they charge you) is less, but since I have a long way to go, the benefit of migrating was clear.

4) Change of Focus from Blog to Email Campaigns:

The day job, where I’ve been for eight years, sucked so much of my time that I was using RSS feeds to push blog posts to the email list. For a while now, I’ve not liked how it would change the look and also the lack of back and forth. Now that the company has been sold, I’m trying to switch things around so that being on the mailing list means you see everything before anyone else and hopefully also make things more fun and interesting. So SUBSCRIBE to see stuff first. 😛

My goal is to make better relationships with you guys and try to give you more rounded content. This is a work in progress, so if you have anything you’d like to see or do, please let me know!