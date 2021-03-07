Virtual Tourist – Batman: Arkham Asylum 3/7/21

Batman: Arkham Asylum

Back during the holidays, there was a sale. (Like, DUH, right? 😉) I was able to pick up the three Arkham games for super cheap. 🤩 I’d not played the series before, and they’d done a revamp on the first one which was from 2009.

Anyway, there were a few awesome things I had not realized about the game series:

1) Mark Hamill – Post Star Wars, Mark Hamill played The Trickster in The Flash in 1991. (Looks like he’s done the same role again in the WB’s Flash, too!) He was great as the Trickster! Someone must have noticed because when he started doing a lot of voice acting and he got the role of the Joker in 1992 for Batman: The Animated Series. He was cast to do these games as well. Sweet!

2) Kevin Conroy – Though he’s done live-action acting, I first became aware of Mr. Conroy for his work on Batman: The Animated Series. So I was super pumped to see he was doing Batman’s voice in these games as well. Yay! 🥰

3) There’s a lot of stuff out there that ignores all the comic book history on a lot of characters. But the designers of Batman: Arkham Asylum did their homework. As you play the game, you even get character bios showing their first appearance in the DC Comics and other info as well. Kudos to them for that!

Anyway, time for pics!