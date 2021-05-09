Virtual Tourist – Styx: Master of Shadows 5/9/21

Good morning!

This week, Virtual Tourist will be focused on Styx: Master of Shadows by Cyanide Studios.

For anyone who loved the Thief games, you’ll want to check this one out. First-person sneaker for the win!

I love that while you are learning about the world and the problems there, there is a subplot you don’t realize is there until you’re 25% or more into the game. This is something of a mind-bending game. I can’t wait to see what other secrets they reveal as the story moved forward.

The new album for Styx can be found here.