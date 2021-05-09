Gloria Oliver - Unveiling the Fantastic
Get a Free 🎁 - Subscribe!

Virtual Tourist – Styx: Master of Shadows 5/9/21

by | May 9, 2021 | Virtual Tourism | 0 comments

Virtual Tourist – Styx: Master of Shadows 5/9/21

Good morning!

This week, Virtual Tourist will be focused on Styx: Master of Shadows by Cyanide Studios.

For anyone who loved the Thief games, you’ll want to check this one out. First-person sneaker for the win!

I love that while you are learning about the world and the problems there, there is a subplot you don’t realize is there until you’re 25% or more into the game. This is something of a mind-bending game. I can’t wait to see what other secrets they reveal as the story moved forward.

The new album for Styx can be found here.

Styx: Master of Shadows Login

Game start screen. You can already see there will be lovely visuals! 😄

Styx: Master of Shadows - Amber

The cause of all the troubles. Magical amber. It can open your mind, but it’s also highly addictive. The human and the elves have a truce, but there are those undermining the status quo.

Styx: Master of Shadows - Styx

Styx has been caught by the humans currently controlling access to the Tree and its amber. I don’t know yet if Styx was ever human.

Styx: Master of Shadows - Keep hallway

This place is huge. Here is one of the hallways. Massive ironworks and gates. Styx has a few tricks up his sleeve though. He can make temporary clones of himself!

Styx: Master of Shadows - Keep side view

This pic gives you a peek at the amazing architecture. This citadel is enormous!

Styx: Master of Shadows - Chandelier

There are all sorts of secret nooks and crannies you can use. Here a view from above of one of the rooms. I love the chandelier!

Styx: Master of Shadows - laboratory

There are a lot of bad things going on in this place. Human experimentation, probably being the least of it. 😱

Styx: Master of Shadows - elevator

They do such a good job with the graphics, I’ve felt a little queazy on some of these long drops. 😋 The big object is an elevator. As I said, this place is immense!

Styx: Master of Shadows - hideout

Home sweet home. Though his brain is addled and he keeps hearing voices, Styx still manages to make it to his safe place inside the citadel.

Styx: Master of Shadows - airship

They have airships! 😍 Sweet!

 

Hope you all have a great week! And Happy Mother’s Day!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This