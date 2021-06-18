The Black Jade Audiobook is live!

Tom Briggs did a great job on the audiobook for Black Jade! We thought it would take 30 days to get ACX to check the files and for the audiobook to go live, so imagine our surprise to see it go LIVE today!

You can find the audiobook at Amazon, Audible, and iTunes!

There’s a 5 minute so sample available there, so you can check out how it sounds. 😁

I’ve also been told that you can listen to your audiobooks through Alexa! You listen on any Alexa device or on the Alexa app on your phone, all you have to do is say “Alexa – state title” and off you go.

Now both the audiobook and trade paperback versions are live. The ebook versions will go live on 6/20/21! Yes, just in time for Father’s Day! Bwahaha!

Over at Goodreads, you can check out the 11 reviews and 10 ratings the book has already received. In case you needed more convincing. 😝 (Joke!) The average rating at the moment is 4.30 out of 5 stars. Not too shabby! 😁

Please feel free to share the URLs with anyone you think might be interested. I would super appreciate the help! 🥰🥰🥰