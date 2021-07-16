Mind Sieve 7/16/21

The Url with all the details is here.

BLACK JADE TOUR PARTICIPANTS

July 12 – Novels Alive – AUTHOR INTERVIEW

July 12 – Ruff Drafts – SPOTLIGHT

July 13 – Baroness’ Book Trove – CHARACTER INTERVIEW

July 13 – Celticlady’s Reviews – SPOTLIGHT

July 14 – Literary Gold – SPOTLIGHT

July 14 – Sapphyria’s Book Reviews – SPOTLIGHT

July 15 – Cozy Up With Kathy – REVIEW, AUTHOR INTERVIEW

July 15 – FUONLYKNEW – SPOTLIGHT

July 16 – Maureen’s Musings – SPOTLIGHT

July 16 – MJB Reviewers – SPOTLIGHT

July 17 – Here’s How It Happened – REVIEW

July 17 – Escape With Dollycas Into A Good Book – SPOTLIGHT

July 18 – I Read What You Write – AUTHOR INTERVIEW

July 18 – #BRVL Book Review Virginia Lee Blog – SPOTLIGHT

Over at Goodreads, reviews are at 25 ratings and 24 written reviews. The average rating at the moment is 4.28 out of 5 stars. 😁 YES!

Over at Amazon, it has hit 10 reviews! Booyah! All those weeks of contacting reviewers are paying off. 😁

Work continues on Book 2. It is tentatively titled White Gold! I’ve got most of the main items figured out and a possible theme. I have not been able to write as much as I’ve wanted to though. 😭

I am trying to see if I can swap every week between WIPs so Breaking Dawn Cleaners will also get some love. My back muscle is not helping with writing though. I’m pushing to try to start some exercises to strengthen the thing. Wish me luck!!!!!

This month I am trying some other new things, too. I caved and joined StoryOrigin. It’s a multi-purpose site where authors can swap newsletter mentions, do group promotions, create universal purchase links, and more.

I’m trying to check anyone I am swapping with, so I don’t share anything that doesn’t look like good quality on you, plus it gives you a chance at freebies! The groups I am joining at the moment will be free books for reviews. But this time around, I am doing a newsletter swap. I decided to include it in the blog post as well. See below!