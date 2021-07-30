Mind Sieve 7/30/21

Table of Contents

News/Musings StoryOrigin Swaps Mini Movie Reviews B&N Sale from Zumaya Movie Previews Free Reads for Review Opportunities Just for Fun!

Greetings!

The old adage “when it rains, it pours” has been totally in effect this week! So I have a ton of stuff for you this time around. 😁

News/Musings

Exercise for the win! 🏋️‍♀️ I may have finally found something I can use to get exercise into my life on a daily basis. With the raging temperatures, walks are no longer practical and weren’t doing enough.

Years and years ago I had used Wii Fit and some dance games to get some exercise in. So I thought there might be more stuff out there now than there used to be. I was hoping to find something that changed so the vista was not always the same. And I did! For almost two weeks, I’ve been exercising first thing in the morning using Ring Fit!

You can alter the workout difficulty and do as much or as little as you are comfortable with. It includes warmups and cooldowns. It will even take your pulse! Plus it works out all your different muscles. I am pumped! 🤩 (Think of it as an adventure game, but the theme and all the attacks are exercise-based!)

More random stuff!

Over at Goodreads, reviews for Black Jade are at 29 ratings and 28 written reviews. The average rating at the moment is 4.31 out of 5 stars. Every review means so much nowadays! 🎆

Over at Amazon, it has hit 11 reviews! Booyah! 😁

I won’t mention it again unless I hit some kind of unbelievable threshold. So don’t worry. Heh heh. 😆

🧠 I’ve been making my brain mush this week learning about AMS advertising at Amazon. I wish I had done this before the Black Jade release. I totally misunderstood some of the processes. I mean, who would ever think it’s a good thing to add in 200+ search terms to an ad?!?!?!

Wish me luck! I’m going to need it! 🤪

I tortured my peeps at Future Classics with several chapters of Breaking Dawn Cleaners. From the name, they’d thought it was a vampire parody book! 😱 So I am now going with The Secret Humankind. That should give a better indication to anyone looking at it. This is one of the reasons it’s so important to have people look at your stories. The weirdest things will pass right on over until someone points it out. 😝

Extra stuff I’ve shoved in here:

1) Two book info swaps from StoryOrigin.

2) Two opportunities for you to get free books 📚 if you leave reviews of them in exchange.

3) A Zumaya Publications B&N ebook sale that includes some of my titles.

Just keep on scrolling to see each section and get the deets! (I told you I had a ton of stuff pop up!) 😉