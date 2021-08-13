Virtual Tourist – Assassin’s Creed – Odyssey 8/13/21

Virtual Tourist 8/13/21

Table of Contents

News/Musings StoryOrigin Swaps Assassin’s Creed – Odyssey B&N Sale from Zumaya Free reads for reviews Strong Women – Strange Worlds

Greetings!

It’s been hot, hot, and hot lately! 🌡️

Hope you are keeping cool. 🧊

News/Musings

My new exercise 🏋️‍♀️ regimen had been progressing well until this week. 😭 My insides bloated like a balloon Sunday (not sure what set that off!) and while that’s been fixed, it left my muscles/intestines super sore so I’ve had to abstain from playing Ring Fit.

There’s always something! DOH!

Hopefully, I can get back on it on Monday. 🤞

The Amazon AMS experiment continues. Results have been mixed, but I am still tweaking it. I also took advantage of Amazon’s new A+ Content, which lets you add blocks to your product page. I did several book mockups for my publishers, so I am hoping they can put those in there on my other titles. If you are curious as to what I am talking about, scroll on down at the Black Jade page. Feel free to let me know what you think. (Or maybe even what you’d like to see there!) 😁

Extra stuff I’ve shoved in here:

1) One book info swaps from StoryOrigin.

2) Two still open opportunities for you to get free books 📚 if you leave reviews of them in exchange.

3) The continuing Zumaya Publications B&N ebook sale. (Lasts until 8/31/21). It includes some of my titles!

4) Info on the next Strong Women – Strange Worlds virtual readings!

Scroll on down to get all the deets. 😉