Virtual Tourist 9/10/21
Greetings!
|
News/Musings
Not much to report. The Amazon AMS experiment is still showing mixed results. I’ve tweaked what I am using on the book page for the Excerpt, but the first time it messed up and the Amazon peeps have not fixed it yet. 😭
One thing I did do, is use Fiverr to contract an artist to do headshots of Dai, Jacques, and Prince Razor to use on the Amazon A+ Content past of the page. I’ve gotten Dai’s and Jacques, and added them to the page already. You can see them at Amazon’s Black Jade page. I will be adding them to the website when I have all three. (I also need to add reviews there, too. But not all reviewers want their reviews reposted.)
I’ll add the headshots here so you don’t have to go looking for them. 🤩
Headshots
Artwork by orenjilemonade at Fiverr
Miss Daiyu Wu (AKA Dai)
Jacques Haskin
Extra stuff I've shoved in here:
1) Two book info swaps from StoryOrigin.
2) One opportunity for you to get books 📚 for reviews.
3) One opportunity for audiobooks for reviews
4) Info on the next Strong Women – Strange Worlds virtual readings!
Scroll on down to get all the deets. 😉
Control
Control is a mind-bending science fiction third-person shooter. I’d had it on my wishlist for a while and grabbed it when it went on special. 😎
The story follows Jesse Fadden, a young woman who has been looking for the Federal Bureau of Control for years in order to find out what happened to her younger brother thirteen years before.
It’s a very atmospheric game with twisted visuals as reality is malleable. Unlike a lot of games, it doesn’t come with preset levels of difficulty you can choose, but rather, down in the guts of the options menu, you can choose assist mode and then choose which aspect you want to increase. I like that a lot as if one area is way too difficult, I can tweak the damage I take and this give me a chance to get through it! Lol. Combat is harsh here. 😁
It has been super trippy so far, which is awesome! Like when the Board (Astral conglomeration of aliens?) give Jesse the job of Director since the last one shot himself, all the picture frames in the building showing Director Trench all switched to photos of Jesse! Time is fluid!
More pics here.
Street view of the entrance to the Federal Bureau of Control. Jesse has been to New York several times and this is the first time she has seen it. Most people are not aware it is even there.
This is the lobby of the Federal Bureau of Control. As you pick up random documents, you’ll find one stating the protocols for anyone who actually sees it and walks in. Depending on the answers to some simple questions, visitors are either asked to leave or detained.
Director Trench. He will be dead by the time Jesse meets him. She does the one thing one should NEVER do when they come upon the crime scene—grab the weapon.
In Control, grabbing the bio-gun has a different consequence than being accused of murder though. 😁
I thought it funny that for a bureau no one can find, they still want to show off the logo! Heh heh
This is Ahti, the bureau’s head janitor. Except, I am sure he’s way more than that. He’s the one who sends me to the Director’s office. I also have a feeling he’s aware of the entity who came in with Jesse. She talks to him/her/it on occasion.
A giant file room in the midst of its reality being changed. Red is the signature color of Hiss (Jesse finds paperwork calling it Hiss, but the first time she meets a live person after Ahti, Jesse calls it that and they act as if she’s named it for the first time. Yes, lots of reality is being bent!)
The Board. Jesse first meets them after picking up the bio-gun in the Director’s office. Bwahahaha!
Strong Women – Strange Worlds
The next Strong Women – Strange Worlds virtual readings are set for Thursday 9/16/21 at 5 pm EST. Check out the graphic below for the participants. Here’s the pre-registration link. They’ve now added a little time for those who don’t need to rush off to do a Q&A with the participating authors. Nice!
That’s it for this round. I hope you have a fabulous weekend. 😁
Gloria
