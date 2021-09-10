Virtual Tourist 9/10/21

Greetings!

I hope you had a fun and safe Labor Day. We stayed home and I goofed off in the afternoon, which was sweet! 😊

News/Musings

Not much to report. The Amazon AMS experiment is still showing mixed results. I’ve tweaked what I am using on the book page for the Excerpt, but the first time it messed up and the Amazon peeps have not fixed it yet. 😭

One thing I did do, is use Fiverr to contract an artist to do headshots of Dai, Jacques, and Prince Razor to use on the Amazon A+ Content past of the page. I’ve gotten Dai’s and Jacques, and added them to the page already. You can see them at Amazon’s Black Jade page. I will be adding them to the website when I have all three. (I also need to add reviews there, too. But not all reviewers want their reviews reposted.)

I’ll add the headshots here so you don’t have to go looking for them. 🤩