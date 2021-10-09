Virtual Tourist 10/08/21

Looks like fall is here!

Temperatures dropped for a couple of days, but look to be back to 90 degrees plus! ☀ Ugh!

My sinuses are raging! (Not that that’s anything new.) 😋

News/Musings

TikTok has been around for years, but I never paid much attention. My father will sometimes send me links to posts there—mostly about cats. 🐱‍👤 A writer friend mentioned it recently, and ever since then, I’d been thinking about it.

Now, I have taken the plunge! Yes, I have my own TikTok page. As of today, I have made and uploaded five videos. They are all one minute or less. We’ll see what kind of a disaster this turns out to be. LOL. 😁

If you want to take a look, my TikTok is tiktok.com/@gloriaoliverauthor

You may have seen them pop up on Instagram or Facebook. It’s weird how it converts them. For example, for Instagram, it makes it square. The captions on TikTok don’t seem to come over. Should be fun seeing all the weirdness and playing with options.