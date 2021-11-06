Virtual Tourist 11/05/21

Table of Contents

News/Musings StoryOrigin Swaps 1& 2 Virtual Tourist – Control Books for Reviews Strong Women – Strange Worlds

Greetings!

It’s been 🧊 chilly the last few days. Brrrr. I hope you are keeping warm! 🔥

I hope you had a fun Halloween! If you celebrate it, a warm family celebration of Day of the Dead as well.

News/Musings

I did do a newsletter on 10/22/21 but due to the mad chaos of October, I never did get a chance to post it as a post on the website. If you want to see what you missed, you can find a copy of that newsletter here.

In general, the rest of October kind of stunk. Hubby’s kidney stone is still navigating his insides, so he’s had a lot of trouble. The Evil back muscle came back for an encore as well. So couch potatoness has continued to be enforced! Boo!

I did have a couple of good productive days, but overall, little to nothing has been accomplished. 😭

I am really hoping November turns it all around! I got stuff to do! 😁