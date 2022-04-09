Mind Sieve 04/08/22
Table of Contents
|News/Musings
|NDT Swap 1
|Mini Movie Reviews
|Movie/Show Previews
|StoryOrigin Swaps 1
|Just for Fun!
|Coming of Age – Across the Ages
|A Galaxy of Books
|A.L. Lorensen – Kindle Fire Giveaway
Greetings!
April is here, which means spring is about to begin! 🌺
News/Musings
With spring around the corner, a new horror for pet owners begins—presents from our pets of things they find outdoors! Eek!
While our dog doesn’t do this, two of the cats are notorious for this! Starsong’s motherly instincts make her do it for the two younger cats to teach them how to hunt, but the Boy does it just to have toys that move! 🐭🦎🐇🐍 They use the doggie door to get in and out and will bring small snakes, lizards, mice, and baby rabbits home!
If we see suspicious behavior from the cats or hear noises we shouldn’t, the game is ON to find the latest critter to try to save it and get it back into the wild. Phew! (We’ve also started closing the doggy door in the late afternoon while the cats nap and leave it closed until morning. (Luckily, our dog has a good bladder.)
As the release date for The JOY of Murder gets ever closer, I am trying to line up things for the pre-order period, for sharing the ARC for reviews, and a Bonus Gift for you guys for the first week of release. Lots of juggling going on. I just hope I don’t forget something. LOL.
Once the manuscript is cleaned after the edit and I send it to the cover artist, I will once again share the concept sketches and have you guys pick your favorite. Make sure to vote when the time comes! 😁
The new Reviewers Section I started last time I will keep on a monthly rotation. Want to see your name there? Post a review of any of my books! (No pressure. Honest. Bwahahahaha!) 😈
Extra stuff I’ve shoved in here:
1) One swaps from DTN.
2) One StoryOrigin Swap.
3) Three April Giveaways – one includes a Kindle Free HD Tablet!
More deets on all of these in their sections. 😊
DTN Swap 1
California Dreaming – Bollywood PI
Only the unexpected can save them!
Jita Patel punches numbers and coddles patients at a health clinic in California. Her only excitement is a daily dose of Bollywood P.I. (starring a senior citizen), and dodging her mother’s matchmaking attempts (“no” and “wtf” don’t seem to work.)
Hoping to hone her P.I. skills and find out more about her cousin’s disappearance, Jita rushes into a missing person’s case, armed with a wonky firearm and a dodgy P.I. certification.
But what she uncovers is unimaginable – with far-reaching consequences.
Time is running out and there’s no turning back.
Mini Movie Reviews 🎥
★ – Why did I go see this? Why?!
★★ – Showed promise but on execution, crashed
★★★ – Enjoyable, just don’t look under the hood too closely
★★★★ – A great film, totally worth seeing!
★★★★★ – 🤯 Too fabulous for words!
The Lost City
Romancing the Stone meets Indiana Jones! (I thought it was funnier than Romancing the Stone to boot! Lol.) Like a lot of good comedies, the serious and funny go together hand in hand, so several subjects and subtexts abound. The film pokes fun at several other films right from the start. All the characters were a hoot. Great special effects, great action, and craziness. It was a lot of fun. (As an author, I enjoyed certain bits a heck of a lot.) 😁
Rating: ★★★.75 out of 5 (Hubby’s Rating: Worth Full Price to See Again!)
Turning Red
Until this film, I don’t think I’d ever heard of Red Pandas before. They are super cute and usually only found in the Himalayans.
Several topics run at the core of the film—family, familial obligations, being your own person. This movie was super cute! (Keep hankies handy though.) Meilin is a very outgoing girl finding her place in the world and trying to balance who she is with what her mother and grandmother expect from her. There are a ton of super cute moments. The animation, as usual, was fantastic.
Rating: ★★★★ out of 5 (Hubby’s Rating: Worth Full Price of Admission to See Again!)
Morbius
Morbius is the latest Marvel film to hit the screens. Jared Leto did a great job as Morbius, and Matt Smith was quite impressive as Milo. The special effects were marvelous—body changes were super smooth. We get served several red herrings, and some fun dynamic combat scenes, but in the end no real plot surprises (except in the added scenes!). It’s left totally open for a sequel. Morbius calling himself Venom during one scene was a hoot.
Rating: ★★★.5 out of 5 (Hubby’s Rating: Worth Full Price of Admission to See Again!)
Movie Previews 🎥
Minions: The Rise of Gru – looks like a ton of fun!
The Sea Beast Trailer – this is going to be a fun adventure! What fun!
The Favourite – lots of awesome people in this one. Should be insane!
Story Origin Swap 1 (Freebie)
Xu Lamon’s Children: Damon’s Madness
Five scientists entered into the unknown realms of the Netherverse. But they didn’t return alone…
When Damon Nalar was assigned to the government project to uncover the Netherverse, he thought his life dreams were finally coming true. Unfortunately, he soon discovers the horrors behind his mission, and our world will never be the same…
A Lovecraftian novella
Just for Fun!
Peacemaker Opening Sequence – One of the weirdest and fun opening sequences for a show I have ever seen. (Not a show for kids! Just FYI.) Eagly is hubby’s favorite character. Also, the lyrics to this song are a riot!
Peacemaker Opening Sequence with LEGOs! – I had to share this too because they did such a great job of recreating it! Now you can compare! Lol.
Pianist Shocks Audience with Moonlight Sonata Dubstep Remix – Moonlight Sonata is one of my all-time favorite pieces of music. Loved what he did with it. 😁 Though I wish the person doing the video would have left off the comments popup.
A Galaxy of Books – Science Fiction That Takes You to Other Worlds – freebies for mailing list signups for April 2022. 21 offerings to calm your inner SF needs. 😎
Coming of Age – Across the Ages – YA books in all sorts of settings. Ends on April 20th.
Win a Kindle Fire HD Plus – the giveaway is open 4/8 to 4/23/22!
Have a fabulous weekend and see you in two weeks!
Gloria
You must log in to post a comment.