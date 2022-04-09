Mind Sieve 04/08/22

News/Musings

​

With spring around the corner, a new horror for pet owners begins—presents from our pets of things they find outdoors! Eek!

While our dog doesn’t do this, two of the cats are notorious for this! Starsong’s motherly instincts make her do it for the two younger cats to teach them how to hunt, but the Boy does it just to have toys that move! 🐭🦎🐇🐍 They use the doggie door to get in and out and will bring small snakes, lizards, mice, and baby rabbits home!

If we see suspicious behavior from the cats or hear noises we shouldn’t, the game is ON to find the latest critter to try to save it and get it back into the wild. Phew! (We’ve also started closing the doggy door in the late afternoon while the cats nap and leave it closed until morning. (Luckily, our dog has a good bladder.)

As the release date for The JOY of Murder gets ever closer, I am trying to line up things for the pre-order period, for sharing the ARC for reviews, and a Bonus Gift for you guys for the first week of release. Lots of juggling going on. I just hope I don’t forget something. LOL.

Once the manuscript is cleaned after the edit and I send it to the cover artist, I will once again share the concept sketches and have you guys pick your favorite. Make sure to vote when the time comes! 😁

The new Reviewers Section I started last time I will keep on a monthly rotation. Want to see your name there? Post a review of any of my books! (No pressure. Honest. Bwahahahaha!) 😈