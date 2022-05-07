Mind Sieve 05/06/22

News/Musings

​

Speaking of dogs… The family suffered a loss on 5/4/22. Our beloved dog, Serenity, had to be put down. She was a runt when my daughter and her husband got her, but she quickly grew into a massive dog! But she was super friendly, spoiled rotten (John, I’m looking at you), and was a big part of the family.

Serenity always had minor health issues as she’d been the runt of the litter, but she got checked frequently. (Allergies, skin rashes, ear problems, etc.)

By the time we realized something was up with her health, and though the vet mentioned we did catch it early, the cancer was so virulent, that it was already too late to do anything about it. 😭 So they had to put her down. We’re all taking it rather hard, especially as it was so unexpected. 😭