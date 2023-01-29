Virtual Tourist 01/27/23

News/Musings

Last time I mentioned how there had been some unexpected financial expenditures. Since things typically come in threes for us cash-wise, I was dreading what the third one would be. Well, it finally showed up. Hubby’s truck got two red lights and wouldn’t go past first gear. Found out yesterday he has to have new valves. Goodbye money! (But at least the waiting is over!) 😁

Trivia/Research bit – Dogs – funny and happy and crazy! To show they are being friendly and want to play, dogs may bare their teeth and look threatening! Minerva, our chaos machine, would bark and snap when playing with other adult dogs or with humans, but when she played with a puppy the other day, you’d have thought Cujo had come to visit! She makes the scariest faces when she plays with puppies! But it’s perfectly normal!

Weird, right? Does your dog do that?

The refreshed interior and new cover ebook editions for Willing Sacrifice are live! The publisher said it might be several months for the paperback version to get updated, but at least there’s been progress! Woot!

I also finished a brand-new book trailer for it! Check it and the new blurb for Willing Sacrifice below.

Her destiny is clear. But when outsiders claim a shocking falsehood, will the truth save her realm or send it to its doom?

La’tiera is fully at peace with her purpose. Living in isolation and marked at birth by the gods to defend the land from darkness, the honorable young woman dutifully waits to sacrifice herself to demons when the time comes. But her intended fate hangs in the balance when she’s kidnapped by strangers who insist they offer protection.

Unable to accept that her beloved guardian lied, the curious girl is still glad for the opportunity to see and explore more of the world. And when her people come hunting, La’tiera faces a terrible decision on whom to believe – the man she grew up with, or the kindhearted abductors desperately trying to keep her alive.

With the future resting in her hands, will this uncertain hero choose correctly?

Willing Sacrifice is a compelling YA fantasy novel. If you like strong female characters, page-turning suspense, and tough moral questions, then you’ll love Gloria Oliver’s breathtaking conundrum.

Buy Willing Sacrifice to test the bonds of faith today!