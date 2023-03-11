Mind Sieve 03/10/23

News/Musings

​

If you’ve been on the fence about checking out my historical cozy mystery series, Black Jade (Book 1) is currently on sale for $0.99 until the end of day 3/12/23.

(Unfortunately, the way Amazon sets up KU-enrolled ebooks, only the US store carries the sale. 😭) I do hope to eventually have the ebook versions back in wide distribution and you will be one of the first to know when I do!)

Minerva and Xena are just too darn cute! While I’ve had dogs off and on throughout my life, this is the first time I think I’ve had two at once. It’s been an experience. LOL.

Some online software I purchased last year got an extra perk. They allowed owners to try the new feature for free – AI-generated art. I decided to have fun with it and see what it would make of Daiyu Wu’s 1930 Scooby Gang. The cute video below shows the results! I thought the characters came out looking adorable! (I did have to tweak Dai’s for her blind eyes, but otherwise, they came out great!) Enjoy!

Writing news

The Secret Humankind – The Discoveries of Julia Xero – Book 1 (An urban fantasy thriller) has been converted from 3rd person to 1st person (with a little more of this and that) and is off to the editor! Woot!

The prequel short “Pay It Forward” will be shared in the newsletter. So if you want to be one of the first to see it, sign up now and grab a free gift or three! I’m hoping the editor gets that one back in the next couple of weeks so I can start sharing!

I already have the cover for the prequel short, so here’s a sneak peek! 😋 (I’m saving the sneak peek for the novel cover for next time. Heh heh heh.)

(Pre-editor teaser of the week!) (Mild language warning!)

Cold sweat broke out over my body, my gut wrenching as primal terror singed my nerves. I inched away from the door unable to look away, my breath rasping in and out. Every inch of me rebelled. This thing, whatever it was, was a hellish nightmare. Yet it was there, watching me, studying me.

That’s when it hit me. Where the hell was Stan?

As if it could read my thoughts, the glowing sneer grew wider, impossibly so. My breath caught in my throat. I cringed, sure it would come at me. Instead, it turned around in a blur and took off. An afterimage of the evil grin seemed to hang in the air on its own then dissipated.