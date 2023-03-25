Virtual Tourist 03/24/23

News/Musings

​

​

The Year of Chaos continues!

Have you ever noticed that when one bad thing happens, there tend to be two more coming as well? Well, the newsletter is a few hours late going out the door because we had more “fun” come and visit.

First, we got a new pipe leak. Which is super exciting all on its own. When they came to find and fix it, they also found we had another one. 😲 On top of that, I ate too many onions and bloated up like a balloon. (I’d been doing pretty good balancing them out and taking precautions, but not this time.) 🤯 So it’s been a busy/chaotic/crazy the last few days at Casa Oliver. Wheee!

Writing News

I’d hope to get the prequel story back from the editor so I could start sharing it in the newsletter, but it’s still out. (If you want to be one of the first to see it, sign up now and grab a free gift or three!) So instead, here’s the fully revealed prequel cover that I showed you a glimpse of last time. I think I also have the blurb for it nailed down, so I’ll share that as well. 😎

Next time will include the cover teaser for Book 1. 😁

I’ve also started on Book 3 of the Daiyu Wu Mystery series! The working title is “Music of Death Blues!” (Now to remember to share research bits as I go along.) 😁

A social worker fighting the good fight. A mousy orphan dodging trouble. Can the public servant find common ground before one of them gets permanently kicked to the curb?

Laurel Caine wants to pay it forward. As a case handler in child protective services, Laurel maintains a professional distance from her charges while using her stash of ‘secret weapons’ to keep them safe. But after she meets a thin, timid girl named Julia, keeping the child at arms’ length is proving harder than resisting the call of chocolate.

So when Julia’s current foster home wants to ditch her without cause, Laurel bayonets the rules and goes all in. But Julia is a tough nut to crack and wheedling what Laurel needs to know out of her is like pulling teeth from a bucking bronco.

Can Laurel hammer the cryptic clues together in time, or will she stay stuck in the muck and lose more than she ever imagined?

Again, this will appear in the newsletter as a freebie, so be sure to subscribe!