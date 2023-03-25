Virtual Tourist 03/24/23
Table of Contents
|News/Musings
|StoryOrigin Swap 1
|Virtual Tourist – Ghostwire Tokyo
|StoryOrigin Swap 2
|Aliens Don’t Always Wear Greeen Group Promo
|March YA Fantasy Reads Group Promo
|Reviewers Corner!
Greetings!
Welcome to Spring! 🌷🌸🌺🌼🥀💐🌻
And high pollen count, allergies, more crazy weather, and water leaks! 😋
News/Musings
The Year of Chaos continues!
Have you ever noticed that when one bad thing happens, there tend to be two more coming as well? Well, the newsletter is a few hours late going out the door because we had more “fun” come and visit.
First, we got a new pipe leak. Which is super exciting all on its own. When they came to find and fix it, they also found we had another one. 😲 On top of that, I ate too many onions and bloated up like a balloon. (I’d been doing pretty good balancing them out and taking precautions, but not this time.) 🤯 So it’s been a busy/chaotic/crazy the last few days at Casa Oliver. Wheee!
Writing News
I’d hope to get the prequel story back from the editor so I could start sharing it in the newsletter, but it’s still out. (If you want to be one of the first to see it, sign up now and grab a free gift or three!) So instead, here’s the fully revealed prequel cover that I showed you a glimpse of last time. I think I also have the blurb for it nailed down, so I’ll share that as well. 😎
Next time will include the cover teaser for Book 1. 😁
I’ve also started on Book 3 of the Daiyu Wu Mystery series! The working title is “Music of Death Blues!” (Now to remember to share research bits as I go along.) 😁
A social worker fighting the good fight. A mousy orphan dodging trouble. Can the public servant find common ground before one of them gets permanently kicked to the curb?
Laurel Caine wants to pay it forward. As a case handler in child protective services, Laurel maintains a professional distance from her charges while using her stash of ‘secret weapons’ to keep them safe. But after she meets a thin, timid girl named Julia, keeping the child at arms’ length is proving harder than resisting the call of chocolate.
So when Julia’s current foster home wants to ditch her without cause, Laurel bayonets the rules and goes all in. But Julia is a tough nut to crack and wheedling what Laurel needs to know out of her is like pulling teeth from a bucking bronco.
Can Laurel hammer the cryptic clues together in time, or will she stay stuck in the muck and lose more than she ever imagined?
Again, this will appear in the newsletter as a freebie, so be sure to subscribe!
Extra content today:
1) StoryOrigin Swap 1 (Freebie)
2) StoryOrigin Swap 2 (UBL)
3) Aliens Don’t Always Wear Green Group Promo
4) March YA Fantasy Reads Group Promo
Scroll on down to get all the deets. 😉
The West Road
StoryOrigin Swap 1 (Freebie)
He would defend them, unless the demons got there first…
A Ring Keeper Story
Dane had been a soldier for most of his life. And he’d traveled for nearly a year before a muddy country road brought him to Gildan. Sworn to complete a quest even with time quickly running out, he can’t give up his search for a missing girl and an enchanted ring. If he fails, his nation will be destroyed.
In the woods on a rainy night, Dane finds a wandering child and escorts him back to his mother. Lindy is a widow, raising her son alone, but she shares shelter and food. Dane and Lindy find the beginnings of friendship. While he’s trying to help her, he discovers that she holds the final clue that could enable him to complete his quest.
Soon, Dane realizes he isn’t the only one searching the countryside. Shekkar Demons have begun their deadly hunt. Dane will do everything he can to protect Lindy and her son from the demon’s poisoned claws.
Ghostwire Tokyo
More oriental creepiness is incoming!
You can see all the currently uploaded pics here.
Yes, creepy! He is looking at you! (Inside a haunted building.)
One of the haunted rooms in the building is the game maker’s own office! The snail is their logo. So cute!
Yes… nothing creepy or disturbing happening here. 😋
This is adorable! Looks like a giant robot’s head! This is actually a small neighborhood police station. Koban’s will have anywhere from 1 to 10 police officers depending on the area.
This had me rolling. Booboo Burger! What a name! ROFL. Not sure I would eat there if it will give me a Boo Boo. 😂
At first look, this seems like a perfectly normal subway car, until you notice all the TVs staring at you! Eek!
Another one where just a glimpse makes you think things are normal, until you realize the Maneki-neko is two stories tall! Maneki-neko’s are lucky cat figurines that you will see in a lot of stores and restaurants in Japan. The paw is trying to entice customers to come inside. Such a cute idea!
Things are getting serious! Despite attempts to halt the bad guy, he’s moved on to the next step. The giants are made up of the souls he’s stolen in Tokyo.
Alamir
StoryOrigin Swap 2 (UBL)
Vengeance runs through her veins. Can one unlikely hero unleash legendary powers without opening the door to destruction?
Etain Rhys burns with singular zeal. After losing her family to a demonic assassin, the superhuman warrior-in-training will stop at nothing to avenge their deaths.When the hunt ends with her impaled on a sword, the fierce woman discovers a mysterious savior who yearns to cut down the same foe.
Convinced her rescuer holds the key to reaching the villain’s realm, Etain struggles to push aside her budding feelings and focus on their quest. But as the steadfast fighter joins her new ally’s inner circle, she fears the twisted force that hungers for her magic could destroy both of their worlds.
Alamir is the imaginative first book in the Blood of Kaos dark fantasy series. If you like determined female characters, visionary world-building, and exhilarating battles of good versus evil, then you’ll love Nesa Miller’s captivating read.
Buy Alamir to battle the forces of corruption today!
Science Fiction enthusiasts, don’t miss out on the offerings from the Aliens Don’t Always Wear Green (In Sci-Fi) group promo!
The March Young Adult Fantasy Reads group promo is on the way out, so don’t miss it!
🌟 Shout out to Reviewers Corner! 🌟
Thanks this month go to:
The Joy of Murder – The Arizona Bookstagrtammer
A great big THANK YOU to all the reviewers!
(Do you want your name in here, too? All you need is to post a one or two-sentence review at Bookbub, Goodreads, Amazon, or send me a link if it’s posted elsewhere and I will add you here next round!)
Have an awesome week! See you next time!
Gloria
You must log in to post a comment.