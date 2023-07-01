Mind Sieve 06/30/23

News/Musings

We have an air conditioning window unit for where I am most of the day and the poor thing keeps throwing the breaker trying to keep up with this heatwave. Ugh! (Luckily it has a breaker all for its lonesome or it would be taking out who knows what else with it. Eek!)

There are only a few (double eek!) weeks to go before The Secret Humankind goes LIVE! What reviews have come in have been excitingly positive. Squee!

Tomorrow starts the month-long release celebration! Aside from the out-of-this-world two-lamp set (US Only – sorry!), there will be a ton of freebie urban fantasy short stories, samples, and novels.

The giveaway page is up and goes active 7/1/23. Sing up to win or grab freebies here.

Writing news

Book 3 of the Daiyu Wu Mysteries – The Music of Death Blues is now up to 30K. Woot! If I can keep at this pace, the first draft should be done in three more months. It would be a new record for me! 🤞

I’ve been toying with Midjourney, which is an AI driven art generator. Several of the pics I used in The Secret Humankind’s book trailer were made there. It seems to do best when you do things in pieces, depending on what you need. It’s amazing how wrong it can take a simple prompt, too!

So this week I’ve been toying with trying to make character cards for The Secret Humankind. I shared one on FB Thursday and figured I’d share a few more here.

Not all are spot on to the actual character descriptions, but I figure they’re decently close to give you a good idea.