Mind Sieve 07/28/23

News/Musings

Watering your lawn can be dangerous to your health!

Yep, that’s what we discovered for our surprise chaos this week. 😋

It’s been super hot out and we’d been neglecting our lawn and bushes. I got hubby to fish out the sprinkler connection for the hose so I could set it up and have it water the lawn a bit in the cooler evening. Like a super sweetie, he took it on himself at the last minute rather than have me do it. But little did I know…

Hubby said his foot was bugging him before we went to bed that night and took an Advil just in case. He didn’t think it was his gout, he just figured he stepped wrong somewhere. So I was surprised to see him up early and in the family room rather than at his desk surfing the internet or watching videos.

He admitted that his foot was actually hurting him a lot. So he finally gave in and we went to the emergency room. Several hours later, we’re told he has a sprained foot, they wrap it up, put it in a boot, and give him some crutches. Should take a couple of weeks to heal. Whee!

So the day is pretty much shot, my to-do list needs a lot of revising, and now we have more things to juggle. Life is never boring!

So if the newsletter this time around seems a little rushed, blame the lawn! 😁

Writing news

Zumaya Publications (one of my publishers) has added a new online retailer for the ePub versions of my books! You can now find those titles at Smashwords! You can see them all here. Until 7/31/23, Willing Sacrifice, my ya fantasy novel will be 25% at Smashwords! The novel has a new cover and a revamped interior.

The Secret Humankind is LIVE! Woot! I’ll try not to mention it again, I swear! I’m just glad it’s out! Reviews have been great. Thanks to everyone who’s posted one. All the names will be in the place of honor in the next newsletter!

This time around I used the services of ItsyBitsyBookBits and they’ve been doing a great job building up hype and getting the word out. So big kudos to them!

Book 3 of the Daiyu Wu Mysteries is now around 42K so I am past the halfway mark on the first draft. As soon as I can get that first draft, I’ll start on Book 2 of the Discoveries of Julia Xero. I’m chomping at the bit to get to it, but Dai also has things to do. 😋 Still trying to stick to my goal of two books a year. 🤞