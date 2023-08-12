Virtual Tourist 08/11/23

News/Musings

We got SUPER LUCKY! Hubby’s foot fixed itself up within a couple of days of icing it up, keeping it elevated, and taking anti-inflammatories. Rather than the few weeks they warned us it might take, he was back to his old self pretty quickly. Phew!

The Winner of The Secret Humankind Release Celebration has been picked! They responded and off the lamps went.

Thanks to everyone who participated!

On the “why am I stupid?” department – I realized I could have been offering one or two of my books in different ebook formats for those who live outside the US. I’m tucking that away for the next one of these I have to do. 😁

Are there prizes you prefer above others? (Aside from good old $$?) I’d be more than happy to offer things book lovers would appreciate (within budget) so the prizes go to those who love to read. 📚 (Since I am creating worlds, you’d think I’d do a little better on that front. 😝)

If you’re going on vacation and want to receive one or two fewer emails, let me know and I can add you to the Vacation group! (Just make sure to give me a date range!) I had a request from someone and figured out how to do it! Bwahahahahaha!

Writing News

I can now quit bothering everyone about The Secret Humankind! Yay! I’ve been doing some FB ads on it to try out some new advertising tactics. Amazon ads. Even a month-long promo push through Itsy Bitsy Book Bits. There was also the release celebration, and who knows what else. I’m tired! 😫

I’m still working on the science fiction short story I mentioned last time. LOL.

I’ve also hit 50K words on The Death of Music Blues – only 20K more to go!

One of my publishers, Zumaya Publications, had a new cover done for Willing Sacrifice a few months ago (they also did an interior refresh – woot!). The owner told me a week or two ago that she’s thinking of doing a revamp on the cover and interior for Vassal of El as well. Looking forward to it! YAY!