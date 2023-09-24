Mind Sieve 09/22/23

News/Musings

​

Not much going on life-wise, which is a nice change from the usual chaos. 😁 I live under a rock, so not much happens over here. 😎

I will say that marketing is not one of my favorite things. There aren’t enough hours in a day and way too many things you could do, and none with guaranteed effects. The fact that I am a big introvert doesn’t help. The last two big things I’ve tried for marketing got results for a short while then stopped working for no discernible reason. It’s a total crap shoot! 🎲🎲 Hats off to those who can make it work and not go insane! 😁

Writing news

The rough First Draft of The Music of Death Blues is complete! Woot! I included a pic of “The End” below. (Yep, probably has typos and/or grammar issues. Those things get shunted to the side for later passes.) 😋

Now all sorts of work goes into the queue for everything that needs to happen before publication. First will be getting my name into an available slot with my editor! (Then get my extra passes done on the manuscript before I need to send it to her!). I’ll also need to put in the order for the cover, create the blurb, and see if I can do a new short story.

I’ve now also started on Book 2 of the Discoveries of Julia Xero.